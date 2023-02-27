Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Global Market Report 2023: Smart AR Glasses Emerge as Enticing Options to Improve Business Flows and Efficiency

Company Logo

Global Market for Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market to Reach 97.7 Million Units by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses estimated at 721 Thousand Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 97.7 Million Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 84.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Simple Assisted Reality Glasses, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 80.4% CAGR and reach 36.4 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the MR Holographic Displays segment is readjusted to a revised 92.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 448.8 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 104% CAGR



The Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses market in the U.S. is estimated at 448.8 Thousand Units in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 7.5 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 104% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 73.9% and 79.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 85.2% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.







Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 348 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2022 721 Thousand Units Forecasted Market Value by 2030 97700 Thousand Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 84.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Why AR Smart Glasses Emerging as Prudent Choice for Various Industry Verticals

AR Smart Glasses: Turning Heads & Shaping Future of Diverse Industry Verticals

Newer Capabilities of AR Spur Customer Interest in Smart AR Glasses

Select Innovations in Smart AR Glasses Market

Promising Applications of Smart AR Glass

Smart Glasses Reappear with Edge for Enterprise and Industrial Users

Smart AR Glasses to Shape Virtual Experiences in the Metaverse

AR To Transforms the Fashion Industry

Smart AR Glasses to Benefit from the Rising Focus on Remote Assistance

Smart AR Glasses Emerge as Enticing Options to Improve Business Flows and Efficiency

Increasing Investments in Smart Workforce Mobility & Productivity to Benefit Adoption of AR in the Enterprise/Industrial Sector

Rising Investments in BYOD Brings Greater Market Opportunity for Smart Glasses in the Enterprise Sector

Burgeoning Sales of Smartphones to Benefit Smartphone-Dependent AR Glasses

Potential to Improve Productivity & Efficiency to Fuel Adoption of Smart AR Glasses in Industrial & Manufacturing Sector

Trend towards Industry 4.0 Presents Opportunities for AR Smart Glasses

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

Popular Industrial-Grade Smart AR Glasses: A Review

Amazing Applications of AR Glasses Taking Gaming, Medicine & Art by Storm

Growing Prominence of AR/VR Technology in Gaming Industry to Boost Market Prospects

5G Network Technology and Digitization: Potential for AR/VR Smart Glasses Market

Increasing Adoption of AR/VR in Social Network Platforms to Fuel Popularity of AR Smart Glasses

Snapchat Spectacles AR Appears Poised to Step Up Smart AR Glasses Game

Surge in Online Shopping Activity and Burgeoning eCommerce Market Drives Focus onto the Role of Smart AR Glasses

Smart AR Glasses to Revolutionize Retail & Shopping Sector

Warehouses & Logistics Turn to Smart AR Glasses for "Hands-Free Order Picking" Tasks

AR Vision Picking Gains Popularity as Mobile Technologies Evolve

Smart AR Glasses to Enable Hands-Free Inspection, Maintenance and Repair of Production Floor Machinery

AR Complements CRM to Transform Sales and Service Processes in Enterprises

Use of Smart AR Glasses for 3D/CAD Modelling in Design Firms

AR Devices Find Increased Importance in Healthcare Industry, Spurring Opportunities for AR Smart Glasses

Smart AR Glasses Aiding the Healthcare Industry in Several Ways

Rise of Remote Monitoring & Telemedicine amid COVID-19 to Present Opportunities for Smart AR Glass Market

Augmented Reality Smart Glasses Poised to Transform the Sports World

Rising Prominence of AR, VR and MR Goggles for Military Use

App Ecosystem, the Most Vital Ingredient in Making Augmented Reality Enterprise Ready

AR Smart Glass & AI: Providing Transformative Experience in Insurance Industry

Laser Beam Scanning as Key Enabler of Smart Future of AR Glass Technology

Major Challenges Confronting Smart AR Glasses Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



