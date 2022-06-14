Smart Airport Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the smart airport market are Amadeus IT Group SA, CISCO System Inc. , Collins Aerospace, Daifuku Co. Ltd. , Ascent Technologies, Honeywell International Inc. , Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

New York, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Airport Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285608/?utm_source=GNW
, IBM Corporation, Indra Sistemas S.A., ITA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Raytheon Company, RESA, Rockwell Collins Inc, Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG., Sabre Corporation, Siemens AG, SITA, Thales Group, T-Systems, Vision-Box, Wipro Limited, Zensors, Ascent Technology Inc., Adelte, Amadeus IT Group, Ansul, Cisco System, Deerns Airport System Consultants, FB Technology, Gentrack, and Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd..

The global smart airport market is expected to grow from $6.18 billion in 2021 to $6.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.53%. The market is expected to grow to $12.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.61%.

The smart airport market consists of sales of smart airports products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that develop smart airports. Smart airports utilize advanced technologies such as intelligent building management, cyber security, GPS and sensor, Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The main types of smart airport services include smart transport and parking services, smart retail, hospitality and entertainment services, smart workplace services, smart airport processes, smart business to business services.By infrastructure, types of smart airport products include endpoint devices, communication systems, passenger, cargo, and baggage ground handling control, air/ground traffic control, security systems, and others.

Smart airport products and services are used in landside, airside, and terminal side locations.They are mainly used in core applications and business applications.

Major end-users of smart airport are the implementation and upgrades and services industries.

North America was the largest region in the smart airport market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Companies in the aviation industry across the world are focusing on green initiatives to protect environment.Multiple airline companies are trying to become more sustainable.

According to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), air travel produces about 3% of global carbon dioxide emissions, and it is one of the fastest-growing sources of greenhouse gases.In order to reduce emission of greenhouse gases, companies in the aviation market are focusing on taking green initiatives.

For example, in February 2020, Delta Air Lines committed $1 billion to become carbon neutral by 2030.In July 2020, JetBlue became the first and only US airline to voluntarily offset all the of the carbon dioxide emissions for all its domestic flights.

Thus, rising green initiatives by the aviation industry are contributing to the growth of the smart airport market.

Technological advances such as the use of Internet of Things (IoT) in aircraft parts and manufacturing procedures a key trend in the smart airport market.Companies across the globe have started implementing cloud-based platforms to develop a new aircraft, engine, system or component design.

The cloud platform enables simplification in the design process by bringing the suppliers, systems integrators, software developers and other stakeholders within the design and manufacturing ecosystem together over a virtual platform.For instance, in 2020, Vertical Aerospace, a UK-based aviation industry innovator, used Dassault Systèmes’ 3DExperience platform on the cloud to develop their third all-electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.

Vertical Aerospace used the 3DExpereince platform to improve coordination between their design, engineering, testing and manufacturing disciplines and provide access to all the engineering documentation they require in the cloud to enable effective work from home.

In December 2021, ADB SAFEGATE acquired DBT Transportation Services LLC.DBT Transportation Services is specialized in weather systems, sensor technologies and services primarily for the aviation industry.

ADB SAFEGATE is engaged in delivering airport performance, offering unmatched capabilities in airport ground movement and visual guidance.

The countries covered in the Smart Airport market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285608/?utm_source=GNW

