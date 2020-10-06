Smalling returns to Roma with late deals celebrated – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 6.

Football

Chris Smalling bid a fond arrivederci to Manchester United.

It all began in July 2010, and now 10 years, 323 appearances, 2 titles, and 6 cups later it has come to an end. Utd is a special place, and we achieved special things together, something I am beyond proud about. An unrivalled culture, where winning is not a want it is a need. pic.twitter.com/YGtT2O8oDq — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) October 6, 2020

And is delighted to have returned to Rome.

I arrived last summer, and although temporary at the time, I knew instantly it would be my permanent home. Cannot wait to get started again, the journey continues, enjoy the ride! 💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/MyoAtrN1pQ — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) October 6, 2020

Fulham, Arsenal and Southampton were feeling pleased with themselves after their respective late-night transfer dealings.

N O S T A L G I A 😍 Worth the 1️⃣4️⃣ year wait, #SaintsFC fans? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KQuL2x3xoX — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 6, 2020

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was raring to go.

Delighted to join @FulhamFC for the season. Can’t wait to get started! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/8VblzmAH9o — Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@RLC) October 6, 2020

Dele Alli and Kalvin Phillips were speaking out in honour of Black History Month.

"He paved the way for a lot of us and he really is a true hero." 📺 @dele_official joins @AlisonHammond to discuss the impact of Walter Tull and the key figures in Britain’s black history on @ITV tonight (9pm). #BlackHistoryMonth ⚪️ #THFC pic.twitter.com/9EBOGH5Pu3 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 6, 2020

I’m proud of my Jamaican heritage. In honour of #blackhistorymonth I’ll be supporting @SRTRC_England, the UK's largest anti-racism educational charity, in their fight to challenge misconceptions, stereotypes and negative attitudes in society ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/61ypaB0t49 — Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) October 6, 2020

Mesut Ozil offered to pay the full wages of Arsenal’s Gunnersaurus.

I was so sad that Jerry Quy aka our famous & loyal mascot @Gunnersaurus and integral part of our club was being made redundant after 27 years. As such, I’m offering to reimburse @Arsenal with the full salary of our big green guy as long as I will be an Arsenal player… pic.twitter.com/IfWN38x62z — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 6, 2020

England reflected on THAT free-kick from David Beckham on this day in 2001.

Cesar Azpilicueta enjoyed a sushi lunch.

Manchester United shared a picture of when a young Amad Diallo met future team-mate Paul Pogba.

📸 Just a young Amad Diallo meeting his future team-mate, @PaulPogba 🤩#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 6, 2020

Tottenham’s new striker Carlos Vinicius was feeling positive.

Hal Robson-Kanu was nursing a broken arm.

Gutted to have broken my arm in @WBA game on Sunday. Playing on for 20mins was pretty painful, but no way was I leaving the team to play with 10 men! Testament to our togetherness and team spirit to be a success this year! Op on Weds, then over to @TheTurmericCo to recover 🙌🌱💫 pic.twitter.com/ysRwZpcguV — Thomas Hal Robson-Kanu (@RobsonKanu) October 6, 2020

Michail Antonio was sorry to see Jack Wilshere go.

Good luck brother, gutted to see you go 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/wKbGZkEMi8 — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) October 6, 2020

Erik Lamela went for a dip.

Arsenal Women inadvertently paid homage to the Village People.

🎶 "It's fun to stay at the…" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oawlFxcgEq — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) October 6, 2020

Rugby union

Joe Marler was feeling mischievous.

The best way to take down the king of social media…… cheat! @jameshaskell pic.twitter.com/4YE66tU0qx — Joe Marler (@JoeMarler) October 6, 2020

