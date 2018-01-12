As smallest Hurricane, freshman Lykes is measuring up

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) -- When the stars of the Miami Hurricanes' latest basketball victory sat down at a table for the postgame news conference, guard Bruce Brown expressed doubt about freshman teammate Chris Lykes' ability to reach the microphone.

''You'll have to stand up,'' Brown said with a grin.

Lykes is accustomed to hearing that sort of thing. He's 5-foot-7.

''I tell him height over heart, because he believes in heart over height,'' 6-11 center Dewan Huell said. ''I do that just to mess with him.''

But the rest of the Atlantic Coast Conference is starting to take Lykes seriously. That includes the No. 19 Clemson Tigers (14-2, 3-1 ACC), who play host Saturday to the No. 18 Hurricanes (13-2, 2-1 ACC), and No. 7 Duke, which visits Miami on Monday.

The smallest Hurricane made perhaps the biggest contribution in their win Sunday over No. 23 Florida State by scoring a season-high 18 points . It was the latest example of Lykes providing a spark off the bench.

He's averaging 7.5 points and 17 minutes per game.

''Lykes is extremely talented,'' Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. ''When you're small like that, you have to have exceptional skills. He's a flawless dribbler, and fearless taking the ball to the basket. He has such explosive quickness. As he gains a little more experience, he's going to be a handful.''

Lykes is part of the most highly regarded recruiting class in coach Jim Larranaga's seven seasons at Miami. Guard Lonnie Walker IV arrived with the most hype, but Lykes was also considered a top-50 prospect after averaging 17.6 points as a senior at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C.

''I watched a lot of his highlights last year, and I was pretty excited he was coming here,'' Huell said.

But when Lykes arrived at Miami, he was too short for other students to treat him like a Big Man on Campus.