What is the smallest country in the world? The top 10 smallest countries, ranked.

Olivia Munson, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Countries come in all shapes and sizes. Some of the largest sovereign countries by measure of surface area include Russia, Canada and the U.S., according to nationsonline.org.

But what is the smallest country in the world? Size can be dictated by surface area or even population, among other metrics.

Some of the smallest countries in the world are located in the Caribbean and the South Pacific Ocean, according to nationsonline.org. However, there is one country that ranks higher in terms of its small size.

What is the smallest country in the world?

The smallest country in the world is Vatican City, according to worldatlas.com. It is a nation-state located within Rome, Italy and is home to the global headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church.

The country boasts an area of just 0.19 square miles, or 0.49 square  kilometers, according to titlemax.com. Vatican City has a population of around 800 to 900 people, says worldatlas.com.

What is the smallest state in the US?: The 10 smallest states ranked

What is the most populous city?: The top cities in the world, US by population

What are the top 10 smallest countries?

These countries are ranked as the top 10 smallest in the world, according to titlemax.com:

  • Vatican City (0.19 square miles)

  • Monaco (0.78 square miles)

  • Nauru (8.1 square miles)

  • Tuvalu (10 square miles)

  • San Marino (24 square miles)

  • Liechtenstein (62 square miles)

  • Marshall Islands (70 square miles)

  • Saint Kitts and Nevis (101 square miles)

  • Maldives (120 square miles)

  • Malta (122 square miles)

Maldives is one of the smallest countries in the world, ranking in the top 10 with an area of 120&nbsp;square miles.
Maldives is one of the smallest countries in the world, ranking in the top 10 with an area of 120 square miles.

Monaco is the smallest country with a coastline and is also the smallest United Nations member state, according to titlemax.com.

What is the largest country?

The largest country in the world is Russia, according to worldometers.info. The country has a total area of over 6.6 million square miles, or over 17 million square kilometers.

Russia is a transcontinental country located in Europe and Asia. As of August 2022, the country had a population of over 144 million people, according to worldpopulationreview.com.

Canada ranks as the second largest country with a total area of more than 3.8 million square miles. China and the U.S. take third and fourth places for their areas of above 3.7 million and 3.6 million, respectively. 

Just Curious: We're here to help with life's everyday questions

How long does it take to get a passport? What is the fastest way to get one?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is the smallest country in the world? Smallest countries by area

Latest Stories

  • Xi snubbed Putin after their summit, calling a meeting of Central Asian countries as part of an audacious power play

    China's President Xi Jinping appears to be using the leverage he has gained over Russia in the wake of the Ukraine war.

  • Prepare for the disintegration of Putin’s Russia

    From the moment the first bullets were fired in the Ukraine conflict, Western support for Kyiv has been constrained by needless concerns about the impact it might have on Russia.

  • Honduras denies demanding $2.5 billion in Taiwan aid before China announcement

    TAIPEI/TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) -Honduras denied on Wednesday it had demanded $2.5 billion in aid from Taiwan before its announcement to seek to open relations with China, instead saying the country had repeatedly requested Taiwan buy Honduran public debt. Honduras Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina told Reuters the $2.5 billion figure was "not a donation," but rather "a negotiated refinancing mechanism." A source familiar with the situation told Reuters earlier Wednesday Honduras had demanded the funds in aid from Taiwan the day before Honduran President Xiomara Castro tweeted her government would seek to open relations with China.

  • Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russia 'will bomb any country that arrests Putin'

    Russia would bomb any country that detains Vladimir Putin using the International Criminal Court arrest warrant, Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev has warned.

  • Vietnam may resist diplomatic upgrade with Washington as U.S.-China tensions simmer

    A push by the United States to upgrade ties with Vietnam this year is facing resistance in Hanoi, over what experts say are concerns that China could see the move as hostile at a time of tension between superpowers Beijing and Washington. The United States is hoping for an upgrade in the relations this year, ideally to coincide with the 10th anniversary in July of its comprehensive partnership with Vietnam. The United States is a major investor in Vietnam and the largest ever U.S. business mission visited the country this week.

  • Japanese leader Kishida 'outraged by the cruelty' on surprise trip to Kyiv; China's Xi 'stands with a war criminal': Live updates

    A "mysterious" explosion in Crimea destroyed Russian cruise missiles that likely were being readied to strike Ukrainian cities, Kyiv says. Updates.

  • Xi and Putin are building a new axis of evil

    The paradox of diplomatic revolutions is that the communiques announcing them are usually bland. Yesterday, after two days of talks between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, Russia and China endorsed the principles of the UN Charter, peace, dialogue, and so on. Some Western observers have taken comfort from the fact that the official record did not reveal any explicit plans for world domination, as if it was ever likely to.

  • Putin warns UK it is ramping up war with its 'nuclear component' arms for Ukraine

    Vladimir Putin has accused Britain of escalating the war in Ukraine after it emerged that the UK will send Kyiv depleted uranium shells.

  • Photos from Putin's big meeting with China's Xi show no absurdly long tables but feature unexpectedly giant flags

    Putin's meetings with Xi this week come as the Biden administration keeps a close watch on Moscow's warming relationship with Beijing.

  • Blinken: China watching the world's response to war in Ukraine

    STORY: Speaking on the heels of a visit to Moscow by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Blinken said if Russia was allowed to attack its neighbor with impunity, it would "open a Pandora's box" for would-be aggressors and lead to a "world of conflict."Russia's invasion has led to debates over how the war will affect China's military thinking regarding Taiwan, the self-governing island that Beijing sees as sovereign Chinese territory."I think if China’s looking at this – and they are looking at it very carefully – they will draw lessons for how the world comes together, or doesn’t, to stand up to this aggression," Blinken said at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing.Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted one another as "dear friend" when they met in the Kremlin, and discussed China's proposals for a resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

  • UPDATE 3-China watching world's response to Ukraine war, has not crossed lethal aid line -Blinken

    China is "very carefully" watching how Washington and the world respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but has not yet crossed the line of providing lethal aid to Moscow, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. Speaking on the heels of a visit to Moscow by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Blinken told a Senate hearing that if Russia was allowed to attack its neighbor with impunity, it would "open a Pandora's box" for would-be aggressors and lead to a "world of conflict."

  • Spain's PM Sanchez to go on state visit to China

    Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will visit China next week following a formal invitation by President Xi Jinping, as the Asian country seeks to position itself as a mediator in the ongoing war in Ukraine. The invitation, first reported by newspaper El Pais on Wednesday, was later confirmed by Minister for the Presidency Felix Bolaños in an interview with radio station Cadena Ser.

  • China watching world's response to Ukraine war, has not crossed lethal aid line -Blinken

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China is "very carefully" watching how Washington and the world respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but has not yet crossed the line of providing lethal aid to Moscow, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. Speaking on the heels of a visit to Moscow by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Blinken told a Senate hearing that if Russia was allowed to attack its neighbor with impunity, it would "open a Pandora's box" for would-be aggressors and lead to a "world of conflict."

  • China Plays Up Friendship With Philippines as US Alliance Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- China struck a cordial tone in talks with the Philippines on Thursday, seeking “friendly consultation” to settle dispute as South China Sea tensions rise and the US strengthens ties with its longstanding ally.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidCiti CEO F

  • European young adults are critical of both US and China - study

    They are concerned about America's role as the "world's policeman" and China's growing economic might.

  • China says it has never deliberately pursued trade surplus with U.S

    China has never deliberately pursued a trade surplus with the United States, Shu Jueting, a commerce ministry spokesperson, said on Thursday, despite signs that China is continuing to reduce its reliance on American exports. Although American export data published on Feb. 7 shows that exports to China increased by $2.4 billion on the year to hit a "record high" of $153.8 billion in 2022, that is an "empty statement", according to a new report from the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE). In response to a question from Reuters on whether Chinese officials should be worried that a widening surplus with the United States could hinder China's efforts to lower U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, Shu said the United States should "lift trade restrictions on Chinese enterprises as soon as possible".

  • Netanyahu seeks to soothe US concerns over settlement repeal

    JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to back down on Wednesday, saying his government has ″no intention” of returning to four abandoned settlements in the occupied West Bank under a law that was repealed by parliament this week. His statement followed harsh U.S. criticism and an international uproar over Netanyahu's far-right government, the country's most hard-line ever, over the Knesset vote early Tuesday to revoke a 2005 law that dismantled the four settlements. The Bid

  • Don't assume U.S. minds are made up about Safe Third Country treaty: Canada's envoy

    WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's administration is not dismissing out of hand the idea of renegotiating the bilateral 2004 treaty that governs the flow of asylum seekers across its northern border, says Canada's ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman, in Ottawa to prepare for Biden's impending arrival on Thursday, said the administration understands how the Safe Third Country Agreement impacts the flow of migrants across the Canada-U.S. border. Since those migrants are travelling in both direc

  • China, Philippines should properly manage differences -Beijing

    China and the Philippines should manage their differences properly, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday, after the first in-person meeting between senior diplomats from the countries since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Bilateral tensions have risen recently over naval disputes in contested areas of the South China Sea and the increasing U.S. military presence in the Philippines. "Both sides reaffirmed the importance of properly managing differences through friendly consultations, as well as maintaining the general direction of Sino-Philippine friendship," Beijing's ministry said in a statement.

  • UPDATE 2-Any attempt to arrest Putin would be declaration of war on Russia, ally says

    Any attempt to arrest President Vladimir Putin after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for the Kremlin chief would amount to a declaration of war against Russia, his ally Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday. The ICC issued an arrest warrant on Friday, accusing Putin of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.