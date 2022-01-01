Smaller crowd turns out for Polar Bear Dip on a cold day in Cayucos

Hundreds of people turned out on a cold, clear New Year’s Day to plunge into the sea for the 42nd annual Carlin Soulé Memorial Polar Bear Dip in Cayucos.

The event officially returned this year after being canceled in 2021, but the turnout was below typical numbers that run upwards of 2,000, due to a combination of chilly weather, rising COVID-19 numbers and a shark attack that killed a boogie-boarder in Morro Bay on Christmas Eve.

Thousands did show up to watch the festivities, with more choosing to stay warm than get wet.

The celebration, hosted by the Cayucos Chamber of Commerce, was held at noon with a permit from Cal Fire.

Some of those who joined dressed in costume, and T-shirts designed by Cayucos elementary students were sold to support the Chamber.

“This is a big fundraising opportunity for the Chamber and helps us support our program,” said Event Coordinator Brendan Fritzsche, the outgoing chamber president. “The T-shirts are done in collaboration with the school, where the students submit design entries and a winner is picked.”

Fritzsche said emergency service personnel were on hand keeping a watchful eye on the activities.

The event was canceled officially in January 2021, though a couple of hundred still took part last year in an unofficial capacity.