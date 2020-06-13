Smaller cities across B.C. take their pride celebrations online

Pride Month is looking a bit different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic with physical parades and festivals cancelled but Pride societies across the province are finding creative alternative ways to celebrate.

Michael Chamberlain, the vice-president of the Nanaimo Pride Society, said the city kicked off the month with a livestream of the raising of the pride flag at city hall.

"The mayor of Nanaimo, Leonard Krog, went out and nobody else was allowed to go, but the flag was raised," Chamberlain said.

Chamberlain said it is an especially weird time, given the COVID-19 pandemic and creating a sense of community, especially away from more populous centres, is especially important.

"We're not Vancouver, Calgary, New York. We are a smaller city where there isn't the same kind of level of services," he said. "The Nanaimo Pride Society really becomes a connector or a joiner for the people in our community."

His group is planning a number of virtual events as part of Pride month, including online dance parties, forums, and zoom chats. He says the society will be extending their events past June, as well.

"We don't see Pride ending at the end of June, especially because we've got this special, weird circumstances. We will continue all the way through the summer."

In Kamloops, whose Pride Parade attracted over 1,500 registrants last year, online dance parties and community forums are also being planned. The events are free (although donations are welcome).

Nicole Stanchfield, the president of Pride Kamloops, said it wasn't an easy decision to cancel the parade, but the health of the participants was the most important factor.

"We have to consider intersectionality in everything we do. We understand we must operate in the times, with the most vulnerable folks in mind as a priority. In this case, queer and trans folks of colour and Indigenous [people]," she said.

Stanchfield says as this year's events go virtual, there could be technological barriers.

"We do understand technology can be a barrier to some and we're hoping that by offering online events, we'll be reaching an even greater audience and maybe even remove some of the barriers that in-person events may create," she said.

"We're going to do our best to support those who need it during this time of isolation and we'll make it as user friendly as possible."