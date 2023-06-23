Shaunagh Brown carrying - Smaller ball to be trialled in women's rugby

A smaller ball will be trialled in women’s rugby as part of a number of initiatives that could “enhance” the female game.

Telegraph Sport understands that a pilot scheme using a smaller ball could be rolled out in a women’s regional competition in Asia within months, with a size four ball one option being considered. Any pilot will not affect international players, who will continue to play with a standard size five.

World Rugby discussed the trial at its Women’s Elite Shape of the Game conference in Los Angeles this week as part of a set of measures to “enhance player and fan experience” of women’s rugby.

World Rugby also intends to explore other potential law changes that could favour the women’s game, although it is not yet clear what these might be. Earlier this year the England head coach said that women should be permitted to take conversions from closer to the posts.

One area might be a female variation of the 50:22 law, which was brought into all levels of the game in 2021 to create more space for attack by encouraging teams to drop more defensive players to the backfield.

Handling might improve but kicking could be harmed

The use of smaller balls in the women’s game has divided opinion for decades. Some believe a scaled-down version of the standard size-five ball would improve handling.

Others, however, insist a smaller ball would severely affect other areas of the game, including kicking, because the flight of the ball would be impaired by its smaller mass. Some quarters also claim women’s rugby is too far down the track in its evolution for the smaller-ball argument even to be entertained given the ever increasing standard of the female game.

Smaller balls, if they were to be used in the women’s game, would not be unique to rugby. Female basketball players in America’s WNBA use a smaller ball than their NBA counterparts while female cricketers use a ball that is slightly smaller and lighter compared to the one used in men’s cricket.

Shaunagh Brown, the former Harlequins and England prop, is an advocate for a smaller ball on the basis that “women are not small men”.

“I’d say a 4.5 ball is more of a middle ground that could be reached,” Brown told Telegraph Sport. “I would have offloaded a few more times during my career with a smaller ball. I would have taken more risks to pop the ball up or to use one hand when running with the ball.

“You see the men do that all the time – they float the ball over their heads threatening to pass it. I feel I would have been more free as a player to use my creative side and offload the ball more.”

Brown, during her playing days with Harlequins, when she says she would have offloaded more had she been playing with a smaller ball - GETTY/Steve Bardens

‘If women don’t kick, defences can dominate’

Not everyone agrees. Gary Street, England’s 2014 World Cup-winning coach, was involved in trials with a size four rugby ball for women’s players nearly two decades ago.

The results were pretty conclusive: the size fours were almost impossible to kick from the touchline. Street believes the next challenge for the women’s game is for players to improve their tactical kicking.

“Women’s rugby is a bit like the good old days watching the Baa-Baas, it’s that purity to the sport,” said Street. “We don’t have to be the same as men. Kick tennis bores me to death. However, a kicking threat would continue to evolve the game. If you’re not going to kick, defences can always dominate.”

That view is echoed by Katy Daly-Mclean, the former England fly-half and Sale Sharks assistant coach, who is firmly against the idea of a smaller ball based on how it would impair kicking.

“Over the next five to 10 years the quality of kicking and also the amount of women kicking the ball will change massively,” said Daly-Mclean. “I’m happy with the size that it is – I don’t think it needs to be changed – but it’s one of those debates that people are always going to have.”

