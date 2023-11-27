'It's a Small World' streaker is arrested at Disneyland

A 26-year-old man was arrested Sunday after removing his clothes at Disneyland Park, according to Anaheim Police Department spokesman Jonathan McClintock.

Officers responded to the Anaheim theme park just after 1:30 p.m. to assist Disneyland security with the guest, who had removed his clothes and "was naked in or near" the "It's a Small World" attraction, McClintock told The Times.

Fellow Disneyland guests posted to social media about the surprise streaker. Footage shows a man walking among the theme park ride's sets, festive music playing in the background.

The man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.

He was taken to a hospital as a precaution, said McClintock, who declined to name the suspect or provide other details.

Read more: Antelope Valley faces hard freeze overnight; rain forecast for L.A. this week

Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.