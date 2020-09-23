How small stitches have tied us in knots

I rarely disagree with your writers but Gaby Hinsliff’s comment that “one of the small hardships of lockdown was losing the ability to plan further than a week ahead” (Fear of a cancelled Christmas is about more than just stockings or Santa, 17 September) was irksome. This is not a small hardship. It challenges how people live. Camus wrote in The Plague that the populace of the closed town of Oran were “hostile to the past, impatient of the present, cheated of the future”. Planning? Forget it! A key feature of my existence has been stripped away and this government’s incompetence is doing nothing to alleviate this calamity.

Elizabeth Pearson

Hatt, Cornwall





• “A stitch in time saves nine,” says Boris Johnson. Since we’re already on stitch nine, what happens next?

David Prothero

Harlington, Bedfordshire





• Your headline “Jesus ensures resilient City hold off Wolves’ fightback” (Report, 21 September) reminds me of the billboard outside a Liverpool church in the 60s, “What would you do if Jesus came to Liverpool?”, under which some wag had written: “Play him at centre forward and move St John to the wing”.

David Feintuck

Lewes, East Sussex





• The reference to grey hair (Letters, 22 September) reminded me of the story of the lady who asked a pharmacist what he had for grey hair. He replied: “Only respect, madam.”

Tony Meacock

Norwich





• “You can measure the whole of the UK moving eastwards on GPS,” says Dr Richard Luckett (Bedfordshire town hit by fourth earthquake in two weeks, 22 September). Does this mean we will be rejoining Europe quite soon?

Rob Johnsey

Falmouth, Cornwall



