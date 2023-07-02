Small, Slow But Steady review – unsentimental Japanese drama about a young deaf boxer

Subdued, low-key and unassuming, this Japanese film about a young deaf woman who becomes a professional boxer firmly eschews the traditional sports movie tropes. Based on a true story, it is resolutely unsentimental, taking a meditative and naturalistic approach to the tale of Keiko (Yukino Kishii). She isn’t an obvious fighter. “She’s small, she has no reach, she’s not fast enough,” says the owner of her gym, her biggest supporter, “but she’s got heart.” Even heart and dogged determination, however, might not be enough to keep Keiko going once the pandemic shuts the gym and self-doubt shakes her focus.

In cinemas and on Curzon Home Cinema