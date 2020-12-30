With a small side-eye to Theresa May, Boris was brimful with optimism as his Brexit deal sailed through
We started Big Brexit Day with a band-box-fresh Ursula von der Leyen and the unremarkable European Council head Charles Michel holding up their signed copies of the UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement. It was laid out like an old-fashioned restaurant menu with Prix Fixe on one side and Brexit-British a la carte on the other. Over 1,200 pages of complexity covers everything from big business and haulage to tariff rates on grated cheese and the trading status of dolls with eyes sewn on outside Britain. It has been sewn together with blood-sweat and a lot of Remainer tears.
The political imperative after four years of parliamentary strife was to get this thing laid to rest before the clock strikes 2021. So we got a ragged Commons debate - a thinly populated chamber due to social distancing - about a Cinderella agreement which hardly anyone involved knows the full details of and whose uncertainties and ramifications could easily fill another thousand pages.
But it is, unquestionably, Boris Johnson’s achievement and his legacy. The Prime Minister was sporting his best Tier 4 hair-do - fluffy and gleaming blond, like a newly-groomed Christmas puppy and an unusually on-trend thin tie (chief wardrobe influence: Carrie Symonds).
Early on her feet was the Prime Minister they made earlier. Theresa May, wearing a dapper red power suit and a blingy necklace consisting of interconnected dinner plates was dressed to kill and woman on a mission - chiding the Opposition that a lot of pointless warfare could have been avoided had they taken her Chequers deal in 2018, which now feels like the Stone Age in politics. No mention of Johnson passed her pursed lips apart from a jibe about the unwisdom of over-emphasising UK sovereignty at the expense of co-operation “as some are apt to do”. Boris permitted himself a small side-eye.
May’s jibes caused the Labour leader’s blush-prone complexion to turn a darker shade of puce. Keir Starmer’s expression was four hours-worth of resigned martyrdom, scolded by the fiery Green Party MP Caroline Lucas for complicity in turning Kent, with its tailback of lorries, into “a diesel-stained monument to hubris”. Metaphors were not of the most discerning quality, but we got the point.
Sir Keir grimly assured us that he didn't like the withdrawal deal but it was nonetheless right to vote for it. The only fun he was getting was a good legal flourish - dishing out a neat sideswipe at dissenters on his own side and the Scottish Nationalists, on the grounds that most of those opposing the agreement were nonetheless banking on it happening to avoid the No Deal nightmare. Labour MPs duly appeared in various stages of agitation on Zoom calls, fully aware that they have been co-opted into a deal authored by the PM and to avoid repeating the trap of opposing Brexit.
The SNP’s Kirsty Blackman carried off the award for worst image by hailing the result as a “steaming mug of excrement” (we were not in in Dorothy Parker territory when it came to zingers).
Sensible Rachel Reeves soothed this this was “about the future” - the day Labour’s positioning from a party of permanent opposition under Jeremy Corbyn established itself as the party of reluctant pragmatism, though you could feel the painful contortions it was taking to get there.
In turbulent times, the Prime Minister returned to cake, having and eating of it, his favourite dish. Cake imports doubtless figure somewhere around Page 800, but today’s fare was a large dollop of creamy “sovereignty” and its close rhetorical cousin, “destiny”. Destiny’s PM slid awkwardly across the remaining complexity of financial services, the clunky and ill-formed replacements for the Erasmus student exchange scheme. He was brimful of optimism for a Global Britain, which would somehow become a better friend to institutional Europe - by not being in it.
Michael Gove, in his established role as the Brexit enforcer and Commons tub-thumper has turned grey since all this started when he opted to join the Leave campaign in 2016. Still, he bounced around during his closing arguments with all the excitement of a man who had consumed a crateful of tariff-free Red Bull with his packed lunch. Sir Keir endured another verbal thumping - and looked pointedly at his watch. Mr Gove thought we should focus more on the new vaccine, enjoy being united in being British and worry about the “imperfect” aspects of the deal another day - or perhaps not at all.
“Ayes to the Right: 521” shouted the teller. “No s 73”. Just under 40 abstentions from Labour leaves its new leader with a lot of internal party repair in his in-tray, but the raw numbers told their own story. The Deal was done. Old arguments “should be left behind,” was the Government’s message. New ones about the future of a post-EU Britain are rolling fast towards Boris, the merry, slippery Brexiteer. Off he trotted to add his signature to the document at 3pm. MPs scuttled to get out and into the recovery zone. Zooms frozen or were hastily abandoned. It was all over - apart from all the consequences.
Anne McElvoy is Senior Editor at The Economist