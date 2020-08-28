Small plane crashes in South Broward neighborhood, killing at least one person

What we know: A small plane crashed in Broward County early Friday, and at least one person has died.

Helicopter video taken by Local 10 shows the crashed plane next to a large storage building, a yellow tarp covering part of the plane. The building appears to have some damage on one side and at least one broken window. What looks to be the plane’s propeller is a few steps away from the wreck.

Where is it: The crash happened at 1824 S. Park Rd. at the Hollywood/Hallandale Beach border.

Drivers should stay away from the area.

No other information was immediately available.

This breaking bulletin will be updated.