Small plane crashes in SC while attempting emergency landing, sheriff’s office says

A plane crashed in South Carolina near a Midlands road Saturday, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office said.

The plane attempted to make an emergency landing after having engine failure, the sheriff’s office said at about 2 p.m.

The small plane went down in the area near U.S. 178/Batesburg Highway and Beulah Road, according to the sheriff’s office. That’s about 4 miles from Batesburg-Leesville High School.

The pilot and a passenger suffered minor injuries but were in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said. No other injuries were reported.

In addition to sheriff’s deputies, Saluda County EMS and firefighters responded to the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane that crashed was a single-engine Stinson 108, WLTX reported.

Information about what caused the engine failure was not available, but the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

There was no word where the plane departed from, or its intended destination.

