Small plane crashes in field near airport in rural southwestern Illinois

This is a developing story and will be updated.

A small airplane crashed Saturday morning in Madison County, just west of the intersection of Illinois Route 4 and Keck Road.

The Illinois State Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Department and St. Jacob Fire Protection District were on the scene.

Details about what happened and the condition of anyone on board were unavailable. Firefighters said the crash happened around 11:30 a.m.

The crashed plane was in a soybean field and ditch. It’s front half was mostly destroyed. It appeared to be a small, single-engine airplane.

The site is near St. Louis Metro-East Airport/Shafer Field, near St. Jacob.