Small plane crashes, catches on fire in Banning

A small plane crashed and caught on fire Tuesday night in the Riverside County community of Banning, Riverside County sheriff's officials said.

The incident was reported just before 6:30 p.m. south of the 10 Freeway near Hargrave Street and Malki Road.

A CalFire/Riverside County Fire Department map showed the incident location marked near the Banning Municipal Airport.

The small, unidentified plane reportedly caught fire, sheriff's officials said.

A quarter-acre vegetation fire also broke out but was contained, the fire department said.

No information regarding possible occupants of the plane was available as of Tuesday evening.

