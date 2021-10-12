At least 2 dead in small plane crash in California neighborhood

At least two people were killed and two others were hospitalized when a small plane crashed in a neighborhood in Santee, California, near San Diego, on Monday, officials said.

Part of the plane struck the back of a home, city fire officials said. The crash impacted at least two houses, a UPS delivery truck and a fire hydrant, city officials said.

PHOTO: Neighbors watch fire crews near the scene of a small plane crash, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. (Gregory Bull/AP)

UPS confirmed that one of the deceased victims was one of their employees.

PHOTO: A firefighter walks by the debris of a fatal plane crash on Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. A small plane crashed into a UPS truck and then struck two homes, which were destroyed by fire. (San Diego Union-Tribune/ZUMA Press via Newscom)

"We are heartbroken by the loss of our employee, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We also send our condolences for the other individuals who are involved in this incident, and their families and friends," Steve Nagata, a UPS spokesman said in a statement.

The FAA said the twin-engine Cessna C340 crashed at 12:14 p.m. local time. It's not yet clear how many people were on board.

There are at least two burn victims who are believed to be from a home, Santee Fire Chief John Garlow said.

PHOTO: In this screen grab from a video, a fire truck tries to put out the fire after a small plane crashed into a home in Santee, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021. (KGTV)

Multiple structures and multiple cars were on fire. The blaze has since been extinguished, officials said.

I watched a plane crash on my way home a little while ago. I can't even fathom if that had hit our house. Not much info yet though. pic.twitter.com/iUqNBUFiK1 — Pumpkin Pisces Latte (@dapremonster) October 11, 2021

Residents have been urged to avoid the area.

On Monday night the Yuma Regional Medical Center said a cardiologist affiliated with the hospital is one of the fatalities.

"We are deeply sad to hear news of a plane owned by local cardiologist Dr. Sugata Das which crashed near Santee," Dr. Bharat Magu, chief medical officer at YRMC, said in a statement. "As an outstanding cardiologist and dedicated family man Dr. Das leaves a lasting legacy. We extend our prayers and support to his family, colleagues and friends during this difficult time."

At least 2 dead in small plane crash in California neighborhood originally appeared on abcnews.go.com