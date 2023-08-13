A small plane crashed into Lake Hickory Sunday, resulting in at least two deaths
A small plane struck a power line and crashed into Lake Hickory Sunday morning, resulting in the deaths of at least two people and causing a power outage in the area.
Sarah Killian, spokeswoman for the city of Hickory, said emergency services were notified of the plane crash around 11:30 a.m. Multiple agencies from Alexander, Caldwell and Catawba counties responded, she said.
Investigators have not released the names of the crash victims, and were still at the scene Sunday afternoon. Killian said the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the accident.
Just before 4 p.m., Duke Energy said it had about 86 customers still without power in Hickory.
Lake Hickory is one of several impoundments along the Catawba River. It covers more than 4,200 acres and has about 105 miles of shoreline. Information from the state Division of Wildlife Resources and the Department of Environmental Quality shows the lake was formed in 1927 when Duke Energy built the Oxford Dam on the Catawba River to produce hydroelectric power.
The deepest point of the lake is about 59 feet, the state says. The lake is a drinking water source and is popular among anglers, boaters and water skiers. It’s about 30 miles north of the town of Hickory.