Small plane crash near Carp Airport leaves passengers unscathed

·1 min read
Two people walked away from a plane crash on Saturday near the Carp Airport in rural west Ottawa, after their aircraft left the runway during landing. (Ottawa Fire Services - image credit)
The occupants of a small plane that crashed near the Carp Airport on Saturday were able to walk away unscathed, according to first responders.

Nicolas DeFazio, Ottawa Fire Services' public information officer, said firefighters headed to the scene after getting a call just before 1 p.m.

"[They] could see that the plane had crashed on the [airport's] south side, but there was no smoke or flames visible, which is always a good sign," DeFazio said.

As they approached the plane, firefighters realized the pilot and the passenger had already made their way back inside the airport and no fuel had leaked.

Paramedics assessed the two passengers and said no one was transported to hospital.

The plane left the runway as it landed, DeFazio said, and jumped a ditch. Photos of the crash show a yellow Hornet aircraft with a damaged nose and wing.

DeFazio said he was thankful the passengers were able to walk away, which isn't always the case when dispatch receives calls about plane crashes.

"For both the dispatchers and the firefighters, I can tell you, your heart's racing faster," he said.

