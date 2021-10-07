Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021

LONDON, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KCSA Psychedelics Investor Conference to be held at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 13-14, 2021. Mr. Rands will discuss Small Pharma’s progress in the development of N,N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) assisted therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder, through a live webcast on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a neuropharmaceutical company specialized in IP led development of novel treatments for mental health conditions, with a focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into DMT-assisted therapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on its lead candidate alongside development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

Cautionary Note

Small Pharma makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about its proposed products. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding DMT-assisted therapies and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such therapies has not been confirmed by MHRA-approved research. There is no assurance that such DMT-assisted therapies and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential therapies do not imply that Small Pharma verified such in clinical trials or that Small Pharma will complete such trials. If Small Pharma cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Small Pharma’s performance and operations.

The TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



