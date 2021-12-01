Small Pharma to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Psychedelics Virtual Conference on December 6, 2021

LONDON, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (OTCQB: DMTTF) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a neuropharmaceutical company focused on psychedelic-assisted therapies, announces its participation in the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Psychedelics Conference, which is being held virtually on Monday, December 6, 2021. A webcast presentation hosted by Peter Rands, Small Pharma’s Chief Executive Officer, will be available to view on demand beginning on December 6, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will also be made available on the Events and Conferences page of the Company’s website.



Webcast Information:

Presenter: Peter Rands, Chief Executive Officer

Date: Monday, December 6th, 2021

Time: available on demand

Webcast Link: Click Here

Virtual Meeting Availability:

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Small Pharma’s management team at the H.C. Wainwright Conference, please contact your appropriate representative directly, or email H.C. Wainwright at lk@hcwco.com .

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a neuropharmaceutical company specialized in IP led development of novel treatments for mental health conditions, with a focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into N,N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) assisted therapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on its lead candidate alongside development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

About DMT

DMT is a naturally occurring psychedelic tryptamine found in plants and in the brain of mammals. Scientific evidence suggests DMT offers the potential for rapid-acting and long-lasting antidepressant effects. DMT is differentiated by its short psychedelic experience (< 30mins), which allows for short treatment sessions and offers the potential for convenient supervised treatments within patient clinics. Small Pharma is advancing a pipeline of DMT-based therapies and is leading the world’s first DMT clinical trial for major depressive disorder, in collaboration with Imperial College London.

