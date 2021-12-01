Small Pharma to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Psychedelics Virtual Conference on December 6, 2021
LONDON, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (OTCQB: DMTTF) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a neuropharmaceutical company focused on psychedelic-assisted therapies, announces its participation in the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Psychedelics Conference, which is being held virtually on Monday, December 6, 2021. A webcast presentation hosted by Peter Rands, Small Pharma’s Chief Executive Officer, will be available to view on demand beginning on December 6, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will also be made available on the Events and Conferences page of the Company’s website.
Webcast Information:
Presenter: Peter Rands, Chief Executive Officer
Date: Monday, December 6th, 2021
Time: available on demand
Webcast Link: Click Here
Virtual Meeting Availability:
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Small Pharma’s management team at the H.C. Wainwright Conference, please contact your appropriate representative directly, or email H.C. Wainwright at lk@hcwco.com.
About Small Pharma
Small Pharma is a neuropharmaceutical company specialized in IP led development of novel treatments for mental health conditions, with a focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into N,N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) assisted therapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on its lead candidate alongside development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.
About DMT
DMT is a naturally occurring psychedelic tryptamine found in plants and in the brain of mammals. Scientific evidence suggests DMT offers the potential for rapid-acting and long-lasting antidepressant effects. DMT is differentiated by its short psychedelic experience (< 30mins), which allows for short treatment sessions and offers the potential for convenient supervised treatments within patient clinics. Small Pharma is advancing a pipeline of DMT-based therapies and is leading the world’s first DMT clinical trial for major depressive disorder, in collaboration with Imperial College London.
Cautionary Note
Small Pharma makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about its proposed products. The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding DMT-assisted therapies and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such therapies has not been confirmed by MHRA-approved research. There is no assurance that such DMT-assisted therapies and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential therapies do not imply that Small Pharma verified such in clinical trials or that Small Pharma will complete such trials. If Small Pharma cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Small Pharma’s performance and operations.
The TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.