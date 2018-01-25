Small Ohio school quietly makes college basketball history

ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) -- On a small-town campus amid a patchwork of northeastern Ohio farm fields, Ashland University has quietly built a women's college basketball juggernaut.

The 140-year-old Christian college is home to the best team you've probably never heard of.

Last Saturday's 113-75 victory over Northwood in front of 242 fans in Livonia, Michigan, was the 19th of the season and the 56th straight.

Ashland broke the NCAA Division II record with its 52nd consecutive win back on Jan. 6, surpassing the string put together by Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, in 2005-06.

Coach Robyn Fralick and her players are perfectly polite but somewhat indifferent about the reporters and TV crews visiting campus since they broke the record. They know this team has been good for a long time.

''The streak is just a byproduct of other things being good, people working hard and putting the team first,'' said Fralick, who played Division I basketball at Davidson. ''Our biggest focus is to play the game the right way for 40 minutes. The reality is, that's hard to do.''

The Eagles lost two games in Fralick's first season, then ran the table last year, blowing through six games of the NCAA tournament and finishing 37-0. They easily beat Virginia Union by 16 points in the final .

Connecticut holds the record for the longest women's basketball winning streak with a mind-blowing 111 games from 2014-17 that included two Division I national championships.

Ashland, halfway between Columbus and Cleveland, is not quite on that level - a preseason exhibition game against the Huskies ended in a 119-56 loss. But the Eagles again are blowing through their Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference schedule, averaging 101 points per game and thumping opponents by 40 points.