ReportLinker

Major players in the market are Albemarle Corporation, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, GSK plc, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Johnson Matthey, Gilead Sciences Inc.

New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450940/?utm_source=GNW

, Allergan Plc, Cambrex Corporation, Siegfried Holding AG, BASF SE, Sanofi SA, Albany Molecular Research Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, and Hoffmann-La Roche Limited.



The global small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient market is expected to grow from $167.59 billion in 2022 to $180.76 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient market is expected to grow to $241.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%.



The small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient market consists of sales of standard API, HPAPI (high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients), branded synthetic API, generic synthetic API, and semi-synthetic API.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is any substance or mixture of organic substances or compounds with low molecular weight intended to be used as the active ingredient in the manufacture of a drug or medicinal product. A small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is used as raw materials in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs.



North America was the largest region in the small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient markets are synthetic, chemical, and biological.Synthetics are engaged in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs.



Synthetic chemical APIs, also known as small molecules, constitute a large part of the pharmaceutical market, with many small molecule drugs commercially available in the market.The various therapeutic types are autoimmune diseases, oncology, metabolic diseases, ophthalmology, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, neurology, respiratory disorders, dermatology, and urology.



The manufacturing methods are in-house and contract. The applications are clinical and commercial.



The increasing prevalence of diseases is a major driver propelling the small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market.A disease is a particular abnormal condition, a disorder of a structure or function, that affects the body of the patient.



Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are the active components in a pharmaceutical drug that produce the required effect on the body to treat various conditions.For instance, according to the data by World health Organization (WHO), a body of the United Nations responsible for international public health, Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020.



And, in 2020, the bulk of the approximately 422 million individuals with diabetes globally reside in low- and middle-income nations, and diabetes is directly responsible for 1.5 million fatalities annually. Cardiovascular diseases have resulted in the deaths of 17.9 million people worldwide. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of diseases will continue to be the key driver in the small molecule API market.



Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient market.Key players operating in the small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient sector are focused on partnerships and collaborations to reinforce their position.



For instance, in May 2022, NovAliX, a France-based drug discovery company, Alysophil a France-based company creating new industrial chemistry based on continuous flow chemistry, De Dietrich Process Systems, a France-based provider of solutions for the fine chemical and pharmaceutical industries, and Bruker, a US-based manufacturer of scientific instruments for molecular and materials research collaborated. Through this partnership, the companies aim to jointly develop a new approach to active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and offer complete, standalone, and location-independent API manufacturing solutions to pharmaceutical companies or contract manufacturing organizations (CMO).



In March 2021, Piramal Pharma, an India-based pharmaceutical company acquired Hemmo Pharmaceuticals for a deal amount of $7.75 billion (775 crores). Through this acquisition, Piramal pharma aims to gain access to the growing peptide active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market. Hemmo pharmaceutical is an India-based manufacturer that produces peptide products and custom peptide synthesis.



The countries covered in the small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient market statistics, including small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient market share, detailed small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient industry. This small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450940/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



