'Small minority' blocking COP28 progress on fossil fuels, says at-risk Pacific island Vanuatu

A small minority of countries at UN climate talks are blocking a growing consensus to phase out fossil fuels, at-risk Vanuatu's climate change minister told AFP on Sunday.

The COP28 meeting in Dubai is at a "critical stage", said Ralph Regenvanu, whose low-lying Pacific nation faces a severe threat from rising sea levels and tropical cyclones.

"The majority here wants fossil-fuel language, language that takes us away from fossil fuels, that indicates a desire for us to move according to the science, according to the 1.5 degree target," Regenvanu said in an interview.

"So that is the will of the majority. We need the small minority of countries that is blocking progress to shift the position, and that's what we're working on for the next couple of days."

Negotiators from around the world are trying to strike an agreement aimed at keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The OPEC+ oil cartel has called on members to block an emerging declaration that would seek to wind down extraction of the oil, coal and gas that are fuelling the climate emergency.

"The majority of countries now agree to have language on fossil fuels. There's only a few countries that are holding out," said Regenvanu.

"Because if it isn't in the text, we will not consider this COP a success."

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

‘Stunned’: OPEC urges members to block action on fossil fuels at COP28

UN slams COP28 'posturing' as negotiators spar over ending fossil fuels

COP28: Arab Coordination Group allocates $10 billion for energy transition