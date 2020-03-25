This Small (but Mighty!) Air Purifier Removes Allergens, Odors, and Germs — and It’s Only $50

If you’ve been thinking about getting an air purifier but don’t exactly have the space for one, we found the perfect solution for you: the Germ Guardian Pluggable Air Purifier.

This compact air purifier comes from popular brand Guardian Technologies, which is known for its germ-eliminating air sanitizers that feature a UV-C light. According to the brand, the light “helps kill airborne viruses such as influenza, staph, [and] rhinovirus.” It doesn’t require a filter (which makes maintenance easy), operates quietly, and it can even reduce household odors from pets or cooking. Simply plug the 7-inch device into any wall outlet to sanitize small spaces for up to 8 months, at which point the brand recommends replacing the UV-C bulb.

Walmart

Buy It! Germ Guardian Air Purifier Pluggable UV-C Air Sanitizer, $49.99; walmart.com; GermGuardian Air Purifier, Small Room Wall Air Sanitizer, $49.99; walmart.com

Shoppers say that despite its small size, the plug-in purifier has made a huge difference, from making their homes completely scent-free to helping decrease their allergy symptoms. One customer even said it’s prevented mold from quickly growing on bread kept outside of their refrigerator.

We’re not sure about you, but with allergy season in high gear, we’re sold on this space-saving (and affordable!) Germ Guardian Pluggable Air Purifier.