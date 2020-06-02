Small halls festival changing gears with move to drive-in format

The Festival of Small Halls may be revived this summer in the form of drive-in style performances.

The festival's traditional format of a series of concerts inside small community venues was cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Mark Derry, manager of special projects with P.E.I.'s Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture, says the government is partnering with Small Halls organizers to see if they can hold the concerts outside — perhaps on the lawns of small halls — while adhering to orders from the Chief Public Health Office.

"It's an opportunity to showcase the Island talent and an opportunity to reinvigorate the economy a little," he said.

Derry said the government would help with hiring an event manager and with infrastructure costs.

He said they hope to produce 12 shows. More details, such as performers and venues, will be worked out when the event manager is hired.

"There's not a whole lot of time, but we're pretty confident we can all rally together and get this on the ground really quickly," Derry said.

This would be the 12th year for the Festival of Small Halls on P.E.I.

