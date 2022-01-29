Small group of protesters set up blockade at Houlton-Woodstock border crossing in Belleville

A small group of protesters blocked traffic crossing the Canada-U.S. border between Woodstock, N.B. and Houlton, Maine, on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Protest organizer Mitchell Albert of Moncton said the blockade would remain in place for 24 hours between noon Saturday and noon Sunday.

As he waited for supporters to join him at Murray's truck stop in Woodstock, Albert, who described himself as one of the organizers of Atlantic Freedom Fighters, said the border protest supports the trucker's convoy currently protesting at Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

Called the Trucker Freedom Convoy, the Ottawa rally, involving truckers and others is protesting against COVID-19 restrictions, including vaccine mandates imposed by the federal governments in Canada and U.S. on drivers hauling goods across the border.

"Once we get down to the U.S. border at 12 o'clock, the plan is to show the N.B. government and the government of Maine what we can do when we stick together, and we will close that border down for 24 hours," Albert said.

He said the group planned to make the 10-minute drive from Murray's to the border as a convoy. However, the intended convoy proved small, featuring less than a dozen passenger vehicles and half-ton trucks, with no transports involved.

A large contingent of RCMP vehicles and officers were visible along Route 95 between Woodstock and the border and around the Canadian border facilities. Police vehicles and officers outnumbered protesters as the blockade began at noon.

RCMP officers talked to Albert and his group in Murray's parking lot and again after setting up vehicles to block traffic travelling towards the U.S. port of entry.

Albert described the RCMP as cooperative and helpful.

Sgt. Andrew Griffiths, with RCMP communications in Fredericton, said the force is maintaining a watch on the situation.

He said officers are in contact with the protest leaders to "help facilitate a measured approach."

Griffiths said the developing situation will dictate the RCMP's "level of intervention."

He said peaceful protest is legal in Canada, but blocking a highway is not.

Griffiths said the decision not to force an end of the blockade at this time, nor RCMP cooperation with the protest leaders, is not a sign of support for their actions or cause.

Griffiths said the large winter storm, which began in the Woodstock area just as the blockage began, plays a role in the RCMP decisions.

He said that transports and all traffic should not be on the highway in a storm of this nature.

Standing with a few supporters at the border crossing shortly after noon, Albert said he hoped to see some transports join them.

With the snow and wind swirling around him in the early moments of a forecasted storm, he downplayed the impact of the potential blizzard conditions on the planned protest.

"We're Canadian," he said. "We hope everyone gets out no matter what the case is with the weather."

Albert said he coordinated with supporters on the American side, saying they are shutting down traffic from the U.S. to Canada.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, Louis-Carl Brissette Lesage, Spokesperson, Media Relations for the Canada Border Services Agency, said, "no traffic is being blocked from coming into Canada."

"The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) continuously monitors its operations and is ready to respond, with police of local jurisdiction if necessary, to any events impeding the flow of traffic to and from Canada, Brissette Lesage said. "CBSA ports of entry are secure, controlled areas that must not be accessed by anyone not in the process of crossing the border."

