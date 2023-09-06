Small group of Norway oil service workers threaten strike action

OSLO (Reuters) - Some 51 employees of oil service group Archer working at Norway's Ekofisk oilfield plan strike action from Sept. 27 in a bid to support union members locked in conflict with a rival company, the Industri Energi labour union said on Wednesday.

The planned strike action comes in response to an ongoing labour conflict at SLB UK, where a group of Industri Energi members have been on strike since March in a bid to secure a collective bargaining agreement, the union said.

If it goes ahead, the strike action at Archer will halt maintenance work at Ekofisk wells and also impact so-called well stimulation work at the field, which is operated by ConocoPhillips, Industri Energi added.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)