‘A small glimmer’ – Di Marzio presents surprise hypothesis in Zirkzee saga

Gianluca Di Marzio believes that there is a chance Joshua Zirkzee will not actually go anywhere this summer and that Bologna could actually end up keeping him.

Calciomercato.com among other sources have reported that Milan have already communicated to Bologna their intent to pay the €40m release clause present in Zirkzee’s contract and already have an agreement in principle on personal terms with the player.

However, the requests of his agent – Kia Joorabchian – for €15m in commissions is a figure that the Rossoneri have no intentions of paying. Another issue that has popped up is the fact that Manchester United have a concrete interest in the Dutchman too and may soon make a formal move.

Speaking live on the frequencies of Radio Deejay, Di Marzio was asked about the future of a couple of Bologna’s key players and he put forward the possibility that some stars could remain. His comments were relayed by MilanNews.

“I am convinced that Bologna will keep Calafiori, Juve are almost resigned. And there is a small glimmer that Zirkzee will remain as well. In the meetings with Bologna, Italiano said: ‘Who are we signing up front?’ And they replied ‘Are you sure Zirkzee is leaving? (Laughs)’.”