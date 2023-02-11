Small French towns send out big message in rejecting pension reforms

The recent protests and strikes making the headlines are in Paris and other big cities, but people in more than 200 towns in France took to the streets on Tuesday to oppose President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform. In Compiègne – an imperial town some 90kms north of the capital, a tenth of the population came out to say "no".

Around 4,000 people turned out in the freezing cold on Tuesday for the third day of protests and strike action against Macron’s proposed pension reform, which is currently being debated in parliament.

“We will not give up, Mr Macron,” a female CGT trade union rep shouts into the loudspeaker as a long line of people amble through the picturesque, cobbled streets of Compiègne.

They march past the imposing 16th century town hall and then the castle which served as a centre for court life and power during the reign of Napoleon I and III.

A man in black carries a placard that reads: “Retirement in a camping car, not in a hearse.”

Teachers, students, nurses, factory workers, shopkeepers, retirees – the march has drawn people from different walks of life and social classes. But they're united in their opposition to raising the legal age of retirement by two years, to 64.

“Our working conditions are miserable and our pensions will be the same if we continue in this direction," says 30-year-old Jessica Collard, highlighting the physically demanding nature of their work.

Teachers from Pierre d’Ailly high school are also demonstrating.



