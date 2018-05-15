Small earthquake hits Bay Area during Giants game on Monday

AT&T Park was rocking Monday night in San Francisco — though it didn’t have anything to do with the Giants’ matchup against the Cincinnati Reds.

A magnitude-3.5 earthquake hit the Bay Area at 7:18 p.m. PT on Monday, just two outs into the first inning of play.

That’s not a large earthquake by any means, and preliminary maps show that it wasn’t felt too far outside of the immediate Bay Area. Yet fans — and Reds first baseman Joey Votto, who was up to bat — definitely felt the shake. It was even noticeable on NBC Sports’ broadcast of the game.





Local trains were stopped for only 10 minutes for damage inspection, and things quickly got back to normal on Monday night.

And while there’s no way to prove it, the earthquake may have jumpstarted the Giants. They quickly got Votto out to end the top-half of the inning, and then scored three runs in the bottom to take an early lead.

The Giants won, 10-7.

