As ‘small-d democrat’ in NC, the GOP’s election changes alarm me | Opinion

I am extremely concerned about election law changes proposed in Senate Bill 747. As a lifelong “small-d democrat,“ I think we should expand the electorate and make sure everyone has a chance to have their voice heard. This bill restricts access of every kind, making it much more difficult for many to vote. I am especially alarmed at the stripping of more power from the governor’s office in Senate Bill 749 and decreased funding for local boards of elections.

This is not how you run a democracy. Surely the sponsors of these bills can do better.

Leigh Coulter, Stallings

Subpar standards

So the Republican-led N.C. legislature has proposed a bill introducing new social studies standards stressing our nation’s accomplishments, with less emphasis on the legacy of slavery and racism? The proposed standards are clearly subpar, reflecting the saying that, “Racism is so American that when you protest it, people think you are protesting America.”

If the teaching of slavery and racism will allegedly make white students feel discomfort or guilt, how does the Republican-led legislature think minority children will feel having their ancestors’ experiences diminished?

Will Holocaust studies and antisemitism be next on the chopping block?

Amy Lefkof, Charlotte

Johnston Y

Regarding “‘NoDa residents urge halt to YMCA land sale to developer,” (June 12):

The Johnston YMCA provided my family and thousands of others with multiple services at a time when it was the only facility of that type in the city. Instead of selling it to yet another developer, perhaps the city could refurbish or replace it with an updated YMCA. Better yet, designate it an historic site. Instead of yet another sports facility that most families cannot afford to patronize, let’s preserve a place that is vital and affordable for the families in the north part of town.

Rev. Margaret Howell, Charlotte

Dr. Mandy Cohen

Regarding “Budd, Bishop object to Mandy Cohen as CDC director,” (June 15):

How is it that U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop and Sen. Ted Budd, who stood with Donald Trump, dare to criticize five years of exemplary service by Dr. Mandy Cohen? It was Trump who suggested bleach was the answer to COVID’s wrath.

It was Trump who threw out the Obama administration playbook on dealing with a pandemic. Andy Slavitt’s book, “Preventable,” lays out “the inside story of how leadership failure, politics, and selfishness doomed the U.S. coronavirus response,” as the book jacket says.

The 28 House and Senate members who wrote the letter to President Biden saying that Cohen is “unfit for the position” are the reason our country has become so polarized.

We must remember that the COVID pandemic was totally new, and Drs. Cohen and Anthony Fauci did their best in protecting our country. These are the true patriots — not politicians!

Libba Eleazer, Charlotte

Support CMS

Observer photographer Jeff Siner’s June 9 last day of school photos from Sterling Elementary were moving. In the children’s faces, he captured the importance of friendships, the feelings of belonging to a safe and nurturing community and knowing daily that you are loved.

Our Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teachers and staff deserve so much more support than we are giving them. Please consider being a CMS volunteer when school starts again in August. I guarantee you’ll find it a rewarding experience, I know I do.

Mary Gaertner, Charlotte

GOP censures

Republicans sponsor so many undemocratic bills that take away citizens right to vote. Now they censure fellow Republicans who put country over caucus. Republicans who listen and respond to citizen priorities endanger their own political careers.

Vote what your conscience says is best for the country, not necessarily what the caucus wants.

Tom E. Bowers, Charlotte

Trump worship

I am not surprised that Donald Trump was finally indicted for taking classified documents from the White House to an insecure location at his home in Florida. What I am surprised by is the support he still enjoys among his followers and the fact that they discount the gravity of his actions, which put us at risk. Trump risked their safety, and mine, by exposing military secretes to our foreign adversaries. If you don’t want to jail him, at least admit that he has done wrong. Stop worshiping this man.

Albert Guy Dancy, Charlotte

Politics today

More than 2,000 years ago Athens had a democracy. It’s said that a citizen of Athens was seen walking around the city in the daytime with lantern that was lit. Passersby asked him what he was doing. His answer that he was looking for an honest politician.

From what we read in the paper and hear on the news about our president, ex-president, and the United Kingdom’s ex-prime minister, it seems that not much has changed in over 2,000 years.

Christ Koconis, Charlotte