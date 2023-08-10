Small ceremony marks National Peacekeepers' Day in St. John's

A small group gathered Wednesday to mark National Peacekeepers' Day with a wreath laying ceremony. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC - image credit)

A small but close-knit group gathered yesterday evening at the peacekeeping monument in downtown St. John's to solemnly mark National Peacekeepers' Day — held in recognition of Canadian veterans of military peacekeeping activities.

Newfoundland and Labrador Canadian Peacekeepers Veterans Association president Woodrow French, who led the wreath-laying ceremony, said it's an important day for the people who served.

"It's certainly as a remembrance and to pay homage to our fellow soldiers and airmen and navy personnel that served on different missions with the United Nations," French told CBC News.

"And also to keep the public reminded of the freedoms that we got. People served in a lot of different ways to guarantee these freedoms for us."

Eight people attended the ceremony and all but two were in uniform.

Director of the local chapter Garry Best said they were there to also honour the 184 Canadians that have died on peacekeeping missions. He singled out one in particular, Otto Redmond of St. John's, who was killed in 1967 in Cyprus.

Newfoundland and Labrador Canadian Peacekeepers Veterans Association president Woodrow French and director Garry Best attended yesterday's wreath laying ceremony.

For French, the day makes him pause. "I've been out of the military now for quite some time. But it takes me back to my day of service and what I did and where I was stationed."

French was in the air force and served in St. John's, then Quebec and later he was in Germany with NATO, and finally he was stationed in Nova Scotia.

He added it's a time for veterans to reflect and also remember what their families went through while they served.

"If you see a veteran, don't be shy to thank him or her for their service."

Wayne Miller served more than 30 years in the Canadian Armed Forces and his service took him to places like Cyprus and Cairo. He said it can be difficult to talk about but that being among fellow veterans on this day helps.

A time for reflection

The monument sits in a shaded area in Veterans Square, situated between Queens Road and Cathedral Street.

French said the park is a lovely spot.

"People can come sit and reminisce. And I think it's a fitting place for our monument to Canadians that are serving now on peacekeeping missions and who have served on peacekeeping missions," he said.

Best said he's been to all of the wreath-laying ceremonies, which started back in 2006. He was also president of the local peacekeepers' veterans branch for 18 years.

"We've had Newfoundlanders travel all over the world in the service of peace. And came home injured. Or didn't come home. And we need to remember that. We didn't go to war. We went and did a different mission."

Best was part of the effort to create the monument and explained the attention to detail that went into its design.

Newfoundland and Labrador Canadian Peacekeepers Veterans Association have been hosting this ceremony since 2006.

"When we put this park in, it was the only true peacekeeping memorial in Canada," said Best.

It wasn't long until other chapters across the country followed suit and put up their own monuments.

Everything put into the park is about peacekeeping, Best said. He pointed out the metal railing around the site is in the shape of a dove.

The stone floor has the occasional brick mixed with red to represent spilled blood in the pursuit of peace, said Best. And in the fall the burning bushes that mark the monument's entrance will also turn red.

Aug. 9 was dedicated as National Peacekeepers' Day in memory of nine Canadians killed on Aug. 9, 1974, when their plane was shot down over Syria.

