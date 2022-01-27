Small Cap Growth Live Virtual Investor Conference February 2nd & 3rd

Virtual Investor Conferences
·3 min read

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Small Cap Growth Conference on February 2nd & 3rd. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:15 am ET on Wednesday, February 2nd.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/349qRVg

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

“We are excited to kick-off the year with our Small Cap Growth virtual investor conference and provide issuers an opportunity to engage a broader investor base,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We thank our keynote Scott Powell and Skyline Corporate Communications Group for sponsoring this two-day event.”

Scott Powell, President of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, commented: “Skyline is once again pleased to sponsor the OTC Markets Group Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference. Many of these presenting companies have disruptive technologies and products in various stages of development and growth. We believe this virtual conference platform will allow company presenters greater access to a broader base of potential investors and financial community professionals. We very much look forward to learning more about these compelling presenting companies and participating in another VirtualInvestorConferences.com event.”

February 2nd Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET)

Presentation

Ticker(s)

9:30 AM

Keynote Presentation from Skyline Corporate Communications Group:
“Social Media & the New Investor Relations Landscape”

10:00 AM

BlueRush Inc.

(OTCQB: BTVRF | TSX-V: BTV)

10:30 AM

Ilika PLC

(OTCQX: ILIKF | AIM: IKA)

11:00 AM

Prostar Holdings Inc.

(OTCQX: MAPPF | TSX-V: MAPS)

11:30 AM

Solution Financial Inc.

(OTCQX: SLNFF | TSX: SFI)

12:00 PM

AAC Clyde Space

(OTCQX: ACCMF | Nasdaq Stockholm: AAC)

12:30 PM

Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

(OTCQX: MSNVF | TSX-V: MRS)

1:00 PM

Legion Capital Corp.

(OTCQB: LGCP)

1:30 PM

Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

(OTCQX: WPNDF | TSX-V: WISH)

2:00 PM

Exco Technologies Ltd.

(OTCQX: EXCOF | TSX: XTC)

2:30 PM

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd

(OTCQX: MNSEF | ASX: MNS)

3:00 PM

Flyht Aerospace Solutions, Ltd.

(OTCQX: FLYLF | TSX-V: FLY)

3:30 PM

GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Ltd.

(Pink: BLVDF | TSX-V: BLOK)

February 3rd Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET)

Presentation

Ticker(s)

9:30 AM

Brainchip Holdings Ltd.

(OTCQX: BRCHF | ASX: BRN)

10:00 AM

MBH Corporation plc

(OTCQX: MBHCF | Deutsche Borse: M8H)

10:30 AM

NutraLife Biosciences, Inc.

(Pink: NLBS)

11:00 AM

iFabric Corp.

(OTCQX: IFABF | TSX: IFA)

11:30 AM

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

(OTCQX: ALVOF | TSX-V: ALV)

12:00 PM

Imperial Helium Corp.

(OTCQB: IMPHF | TSX-V: IHC)

12:30 PM

InPlay Oil Corp.

(OTCQX: IPOOF | TSX: IPO)

1:00 PM

Venzee Technologies Inc.

(OTCQB: VENZF | TSX-V: VENZ)

1:30 PM

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

(OTCQB: ROOOF | TSX-V: ROOF)

2:00 PM

TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.

(OTCQX: TAALF | CSE: TAAL)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACT: Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com


