Small Cap Growth Live Virtual Investor Conference February 2nd & 3rd

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Small Cap Growth Conference on February 2nd & 3rd. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:15 am ET on Wednesday, February 2nd.



REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/349qRVg

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

“We are excited to kick-off the year with our Small Cap Growth virtual investor conference and provide issuers an opportunity to engage a broader investor base,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We thank our keynote Scott Powell and Skyline Corporate Communications Group for sponsoring this two-day event.”

Scott Powell, President of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, commented: “Skyline is once again pleased to sponsor the OTC Markets Group Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference. Many of these presenting companies have disruptive technologies and products in various stages of development and growth. We believe this virtual conference platform will allow company presenters greater access to a broader base of potential investors and financial community professionals. We very much look forward to learning more about these compelling presenting companies and participating in another VirtualInvestorConferences.com event.”

February 2nd Agenda:

February 3rd Agenda:

