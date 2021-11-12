Small businesses back in neighborhoods? Raleigh could tear down a zoning wall.

Some Raleigh leaders want to allow businesses back into residential areas.

Residents can comment through Nov. 22 on a proposed change to the city’s zoning rules that would allow some businesses in neighborhoods as at-home offices or physically attached to the house.

The businesses, called Accessory Commercial Units or ACUs, can help make Raleigh less car-dependent and bring goods and services closer to where people live, said Raleigh City Council member Jonathan Melton, who has championed this initiative.

Here’s a closer look at what’s being considered.

What does it allow?

In short, the proposed rule allows a business to be located on the same property as a home.

But there are a few caveats.

The types of businesses are limited, only one business is allowed on the property and the hours of operation are limited to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The businesses may not exceed 1,000 square feet or 40% of the gross floor area of the residence, whichever is smaller.

The business could be located within the house or attached to the house. For example, an ACU could look like a graphic designer seeing customers in a home office or a coffee shop attached to the front of the house.

And at least one person must be living in the home where the business is located.

What are the specific types of businesses allowed?

The proposed text change lists nine types of businesses, as defined by the city’s code, that would be allowed.

Office

Indoor recreation, like a martial art studio or health club (adult establishment and shooting range are prohibited)

Personal service, like a hair salon and catering business (animal care, dry-cleaning and massage parlors are prohibited)

Retail sales

Eating establishments

Clothing, textile and apparel manufacturing

Production of artwork and toys

Graphic design

Assembly, design, repair or testing of clocks, computers, jewelry, musical instruments and photographic or optical instruments.

What’s not allowed?

While eating establishments are allowed, bars are not.

Outdoor seating and drive-thrus also will be prohibited.

Loading areas, service areas and utility service areas associated with the business that faces a residence will have to be screened.

Where will ACUs be allowed?

Accessory commercial units would be allowed in all residential zoning districts as long as they meet the city’s other zoning rules.

What about corner stores?

Corner stores are not included in this text change.

But the Raleigh City Council did ask staff to start drafting a different text change that would allow standalone commercial businesses in residential neighborhoods.

Is parking for cars required?

No. Vehicle parking is not required if someone builds an accessory commercial unit, though a property owner could add it on their own.

A parking requirement is not included in the text change because the city is reviewing whether to remove minimum parking requirements throughout the entire city. The planning commission will review that change during its 4 p.m. Tuesday meeting.

The text change does require “two short term bicycle parking spaces.”

What happens next?

People can provide feedback and learn more about the proposed text change online on the city’s engagement portal, publicinput.com/textchanges, through Nov. 22. Then the city’s planning commission will review the proposed change likely in December. After the planning commission provides a recommendation, it will go to the Raleigh City Council for a public hearing and eventual vote. That could occur in January or February.

Where can I read the draft text change?