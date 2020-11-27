Small Business Saturday brings savings for shoppers, boost for South Florida shops

In this pandemic year, shopping local can yield more than a unique gift. It’s also a gift to small businesses that give flavor to the community.

Brick-and-mortar retail revenues have dropped this year as quarantined residents leaned online. Local businesses are hoping Saturday’s annual Small Business Saturday promotion will bring a boost.

Small businesses in Miami-Dade employ more than 50 percent of the county’s workforce, so supporting them helps keep jobs.

It can also help cushion shoppers’ wallets. As part of the promotion, many stores, restaurants, markets and ice cream parlors offer discounts and specials. The national initiative, launched in 2010 by American Express in 2010, is scheduled for the day after Black Friday.

Participating businesses are listed at americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small/

Among them are:

▪ Books & Books: Spend $15 or more at any location between Nov. 25 and Nov. 30, and get a free audiobook. booksandbooks.com.

▪ In Coconut Grove, the women’s clothing and accessories store Allie and Chica in Commodore Plaza is offering discounts, along with Grove neighbors Guadalupe Design, Nikki’s Beachhouse Boutique and H&H Jewels. The JANGEORGe furniture and design store offers savings of 15% on all its collections, including those by Patricia Urquiola and Moooi. Colombian swimwear maker Agua Bendita is offering discounts of up to 70% on select items through Nov. 30.

▪ In Wynwood, participants include Wynwood Shop at 181 NW 25th St., offering artisan stalls, clothing and accessories. Find more neighborhood options at the Wynwood Shopping Guide, courtesy of the Frangipani boutique.

Another bonus: A dispensation on over-parking. Through Dec. 18 the Miami Parking Authority will give parkers a free hour after their parking expires.