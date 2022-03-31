Small Business Digital Alliance Publishes Library of Free Digital Tools from National Members, Fortune 500 Companies Available to Small Businesses

In addition to the new digital tool library geared toward empowering entrepreneurs to scale their business, SBDA announces additional details of its first National Webinar

Washington, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Small Business Digital Alliance (SBDA), a new public-private co-sponsorship between the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and Business Forward, Inc., published a comprehensive suite of free resources to help small businesses expand their customer base, manage their growth, find and retain talent, and enter new markets. These resources are being provided by some of America’s most respected leaders in business, government, economic development, and other aligned spaces. The SBDA previously announced its first slate of events and national members, including: Amazon, Comcast, Google, Meta, PayPal, Principal Financial Group, Square (Block, Inc.), TriNet, Venmo, Verizon, Visa, and ZenBusiness. Since launching, the SBDA has brought on LinkedIn and Microsoft as national members.

In line with the Biden-Harris Administration’s focus on building a better America, the SBDA’s digital tools will help small businesses create competitive advantages and lower the barriers to entry to entrepreneurship for all aspiring small business owners, especially those from historically underserved and disadvantaged communities. Beyond access to technical skills development and tools, the SBDA will play a significant role in helping entrepreneurs expand their networks -- a key component for small businesses as they seek new customers and stronger relationships with vendors, lenders, and other stakeholders needed for success. Small businesses can also partake in regional educational and networking events hosted through collaboration of the SBA, Business Forward, Inc., and the SBDA’s national members.

How to access the SBDA’s Digital Resource Library

Small businesses can navigate the SBDA national members’ tools and resources through the library for more personalized learning by visiting smallbusinessdigitalalliance.com . The library will be updated monthly with new resources throughout the year.

Resources available to small business owners through the SBDA library include:

Tools geared toward establishing a digital presence, reaching new markets, managing growth, finding and retaining talent, improving operations, expanding customer bases, e-commerce, and raising capital;

Live workshops and curricula tailored to business leaders’ needs;

Development and support in accelerating online and social media strategies; and

Trainings to assist in accessing and utilizing digital tools provided by national members.

Upcoming Small Business Digital Alliance Events

In addition to the digital tool library, the SBDA will host its first national, virtual webinar on how to accelerate your digital transformation in collaboration with Amazon, Google, Meta, Square, Verizon, and ZenBusiness today, Thursday, March 31, at 1 p.m. ET. Access the broadcast at http://www.smallbusinessdigitalalliance.com/live .

To learn more about the SBDA and the digital tools library, visit www.smallbusinessdigitalalliance.com .

Co-sponsorship Authorization No: 22-5-C: The SBA’s participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products, or services of any cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

This website is provided as a public service under co-sponsorship Authorization # 22-5-C. It is not an official U.S. government website, and it may contain links to non-U.S. government information. The inclusion of such links does not constitute or imply an endorsement by the SBA. The SBA is not responsible for the content, accuracy, relevance, timeliness, or completeness of linked information.

About SBDA

The Small Business Digital Alliance (SBDA) is a joint co-sponsorship agreement between the SBA and Business Forward, Inc. that brings together major players, influencers, and companies in the tech, e-commerce, benefits, and other industries to help small businesses connect with digital tools and reach new customers through expanded opportunities through trainings, tools, and expansion of their digital networks – free of charge. To learn more, visit www.smallbusinessdigitalalliance.com .

About Business Forward

Business Forward, Inc. is a non-profit organization working with 250,000 local business leaders from across America who support innovative and market-based solutions to our country’s biggest challenges. With the help of Business Forward, business leaders have briefed more than 650 mayors, governors, members of Congress, and senior Administration officials on how to create jobs and accelerate our economy. Learn more at www.businessforward.org .

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov .

