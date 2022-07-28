Small Business 2022: When To Launch Your Company

Gabrielle Olya
·2 min read
svetikd / Getty Images
svetikd / Getty Images

While small businesses can thrive year-round, figuring out the right time to open can help give your business a greater chance of success. GOBankingRates spoke to experts to get their best advice on the types of businesses to open, depending on the season. These guidelines can help you figure out the best time to launch your own business.

Here are the best types of businesses to launch in the summer, fall, winter and spring.

skynesher / Getty Images
skynesher / Getty Images

Types of Businesses To Start in Summer

"Summer is a good time for businesses that rely on foot traffic, as people are more likely to be out and about in the warmer weather," said entrepreneur Oscar Rodriguez. "However, it's worth noting that competition is usually higher in the summer months, as there are more businesses operating during this time."

Here are a few types of businesses you should consider starting in the summer:

  • Scooter rental business

  • Farmers market stand

  • Auto detailing

  • Child care

  • Independent tour guide

Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty Images
Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty Images

Types of Businesses To Start in Fall

Fall is the best time to cash in on the craze for fall flavors, traditions and holidays. There's money to be made with pumpkin-spice and Halloween-centric businesses.

Here are a few types of businesses you should consider starting in the fall:

  • Selling baked goods

  • Winterizing summer vacation homes

  • Selling handmade Christmas ornaments

  • Fall pop-up shop

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Types of Businesses To Start in Winter

"Winter may not seem like the ideal time to start a business, but there are actually several advantages to starting a business in the winter months," Rodriguez said. "First of all, there is typically less competition during this time of year, as many businesses choose to close down or operate on reduced hours. In addition, winter can be a great time to start an online business, as people are often spending more time indoors and may be more likely to do their shopping online."

Here are a few types of businesses you should consider starting in the winter:

  • Cold weather-related businesses, such as fitting snow tires and installing attic insulation

  • Snow removal

  • Selling gift baskets

  • Selling firewood

hedgehog94 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
hedgehog94 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Types of Businesses To Start in Spring

"Spring is a time of rebirth," said David Gu, founder and designer of Neutypechic. "And what better way to herald in the new season than by starting a small business?"

Here are a few types of businesses you should consider starting in the spring:

  • Furniture rehab

  • Pet sitting and dog walking

  • Personal training

  • Ice cream truck

  • Fishing-related businesses

Andrew Lisa and Jennifer Taylor contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Small Business 2022: When To Launch Your Company

