Small severe storm threat bubbles over parts of Alberta Monday night

Hot and mostly dry conditions will persist across the Prairies for much of this week, with little to no relief expected from the severe drought conditions of this summer. The threat for thunderstorms is mostly confined to Alberta on Monday, with just a small bubble for severe conditions focused over the Edmonton area Monday night. More on the timing and impacts, below.

MONDAY NIGHT: SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS THREATEN AREAS FROM EDMONTON TO RED DEER

Parts of Alberta will see an active start to this final week of July, with the threat for thunderstorms building over central and northern sections of the province.

"There is a small chance that some of these storms could become severe along the QE2 from Edmonton to Red Deer," warns Matt Grinter, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

A cold front crossing through the northern Prairies could also set off some thunderstorms during the evening hours on Monday. The threat may linger into the overnight hours.

WestRiskMon (2)

Strong winds, small hail and heavy rain will be the main threats with any storms that develop.

LOOK AHEAD: REMAINING MOSTLY HOT AND DRY WITH LITTLE RELIEF FROM SEVERE DROUGHT CONDITIONS

In an already above seasonal summer, this final week of July will offer more heat and humidity, especially across southern sections of the Prairies where daytime highs will sit in the mid-30s even without the humidex factored in.

PR2

There will be little to no relief from the severe drought conditions, aside from some isolated showers and thunderstorms, with the greater storm chances for areas just east of the Rockies.

Temperatures will cool slightly for the weekend and into early next week, though primarily for the eastern parts of the Prairies.

Be sure to check back for the latest updates on the severe thunderstorm potential over the Prairies.