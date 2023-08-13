How the ‘small boats week’ unravelled

Photograph: James Manning/PA

It was promoted as Rishi Sunak’s “small boats week” – seven days when the government would hail progress on tacking Channel crossings. Yet each day would bring another painful reminder that its asylum policy is in a mess with the grimmest news – fresh deaths as another boat has capsized – capping a sobering week.

Sunday 6 August

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick was criticised for cheap point scoring after a piece in the Sun on Sunday in which he claims that Labour was using “every trick and tactic to delay and prevent us from removing people”. Appearing to gloss over the fact that it is lawyers using UK law to protect clients, Jenrick provoked further ridicule by claiming the opposition were putting “two fingers up to the law-abiding majority who suffer from illegal migration”.

Monday 7 August

The first asylum seekers board the controversial Bibby Stockholm housing barge after a series of delays over safety concerns. The Home Office announces 15 people had successfully got on to the vessel – a smaller number than those who refused to board. Legal challenges meant 20 were allowed not to board, another humiliating setback for the Home Office. Human rights groups branded the scheme “inhumane”.

Tuesday 8 August

The justice secretary, Alex Chalk, is accused of “lawyer-bashing” by pushing a crackdown on lawyers who act improperly, provoking immediate claims that the government is seeking to distract from its failures to clear the backlog of asylum claims. Chalk provoked mirth when stating he would be comfortable with severe punishment for immigration lawyers after the government said they could face life in jail. It emerged a government taskforce trumpeted loudly by the government had already been working for months.

Wednesday 9 August

UK government announces a deal with Turkey to focus on “disrupting” people-smuggling gangs. However the Conservatives were quickly accused of seeking distractions from their “disastrous failure” on asylum policy. It emerged that that the Home Office has diverted millions from the official development assistance budget to Turkish border forces.

Thursday 10 August

Despite claims to be tackling boat arrivals, another 756 migrants arrive on 14 boats, the highest daily total for the year so far. Critics say the figures prove its small boat strategy is ineffective. The new arrivals will be added to the record asylum backlog 173,000 people waiting for an initial decision on their claim.

Friday 11 August

Fresh humiliation for the Home Office with the Bibby Stockholm barge entirely evacuated amid fears of Legionella in the on-board water system. Former Brexit Secretary David Davis describes the turn of events as “startling incompetence”. Home Office admits that Legionella was detected on Monday – the day when the first arrivals landed.

Saturday 12 August

A bleak week for the government’s small boats strategy worsens beyond all expectations with the dreadful news that another boat has capsized attempting to cross the Channel. At least six people have drowned, prompting questions over why the Home Office does not provide safe alternative routes.