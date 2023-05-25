Small banner plane crashes at Pembroke Pines airport and traps the pilot, rescuers say

A small plane crashed at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines Thursday afternoon, according to the city’s fire department.

The banner plane had one pilot on board and no passengers, said Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue spokesman Scott Gunn.

Firefighters had to remove the trapped pilot, who, according to Gunn, “was stable but sustained significant injuries.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Paremedics took the man, who was not named, to Memorial Regional Hospital, Gunn said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Last week, a banner plane from Perry Airport crashed on the street near a Target shopping center in Hollywood. The pilot died in the fiery crash.