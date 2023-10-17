Small ammonia leak fixed at arena

The Municipality of Jasper detected a small ammonia leak at the Jasper Arena on Saturday afternoon, forcing the closure of the arena and the Activity Centre for part of the evening.

First responders were on scene, and a section of Pyramid Lake Road was cordoned off as a precaution.

No injuries were reported.

The closure caused the evening show of “Pier 21” to be canceled.

A specialized mechanic was able to fix the leak after a few hours, and the buildings were reopened by Sunday.

Scott Hayes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Jasper Fitzhugh