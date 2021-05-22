Small Alligator Walks Across Fairway in Front of Players During 2021 PGA Championship

twitter

A surprise guest made an appearance during the 2021 PGA Championship!

Patrick Rada, Adam Long and Cameron Tringale were forced to stop briefly at the sixth hole on Friday when a baby alligator made its way across the fairway.

In the footage, captured by ESPN, the players chuckle as they watch the gator slowly walk in front of them.

Once the reptile was safely out of the way, the golfers resumed the match.

🚨 BABY ALLIGATOR ON THE COURSE AT THE PGA CHAMPIONSHIP 🚨 pic.twitter.com/WRf5K6aBC0 — ESPN (@espn) May 21, 2021

RELATED: Alligator Chases People in Fla. Wendy's Parking Lot: 'Hangry'

The PGA Championship is being played at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. The course is known to have frequent alligator sightings.

In fact, one of the ESPN analysts says the small reptile is "a little wee gator compared to some of the big guys we've seen out here" during the championship.

On Tuesday, Charleston City Councilman Kevin Shealy captured photos of a much larger alligator walking into the media staging area.

RELATED VIDEO: Giant Alligator Spotted on Florida Golf Course During Hurricane Eta

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"This guy had different plans for my assigned position this morning," he joked in a Facebook post.

Kiawah Island Golf Resort even offers an "alligator adventure," where guests can travel the island with a naturalist to spot the creatures in their ideal habitat.

The resort says that "from tiny hatchlings to imposing adults, there are alligators in almost every pond on Kiawah."