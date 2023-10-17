SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.15

SM Energy Company's (NYSE:SM) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.15 per share on 6th of November. The dividend yield is 1.4% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

SM Energy's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, SM Energy was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 17.5% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 8.5%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

SM Energy Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.10, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 20% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. SM Energy has impressed us by growing EPS at 36% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like SM Energy's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for SM Energy (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

