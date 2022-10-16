SM East wins big: See which girls, teams claimed ’22 state titles in high school tennis

Powered by a fourth straight championship for senior doubles partners Bryson Langford and Greta Stechschulte, Shawnee Mission East won the Class 6A girls high school tennis title this weekend in Wichita.

Blue Valley North was runner-up and Olathe Northwest placed third.

Shawnee Mission East’s Langford/Stechschulte tandem beat junior teammates Abigail Long and Katie Schmidt 6-3, 6-2 for their historic fourth championship in a row in an all-Lancers finale.

Langford and Stechschulte finish their high school playing careers with a record of 110-4 in doubles, including 95-0 against Kansas opponents, per KSHSAA Covered. They swept every postseason regional and state tournament in which they played.

They are the first girls to remain playing partners throughout high school and lay claim to four straight doubles crowns.

Per KSHSAA Covered, “The only other competitor to win four doubles titles in Kansas was Amy Rheem of Wichita Collegiate, who won four doubles state titles in Class 3-2-1A from 1993-96 with three different partners.”

As for teammates Long and Schmidt, they, too, are pretty darned good. In fact, they’d be undefeated through their own high school careers were it not for losses to their elder teammates — Langford and Stechschulte.

In 6A singles, Lawrence Free State sophomore Kinley Van Pelt beat Blue Valley Northwest senior Emily Chiasson 6-4, 6-1 for the state championship.

Varsity Girls Tennis: It’s an all SME LANCER State Championship doubles match! Langford/Stechschulte vs Long/Schmidt coming up soon! @smeasttennis @SFLLeagueKS @KSHSAA pic.twitter.com/7OdgLbHQte — SME Lancers (@SMEastLancers) October 15, 2022

Kansas girls state tennis results

CLASS 6A

Friday-Saturday, in Wichita; at Riverside Tennis Complex

Team scores: 1. Shawnee Mission East, 46; 2. Blue Valley North, 37; 3. Olathe Northwest, 32; 4. Lawrence Free State, 25; 5. Blue Valley Northwest, 24; 6. Manhattan, 18; 7. Washburn Rural, 12; 8. Hutchinson, 7; 9. Shawnee Mission South, 7; 10. Garden City, 5; 11. Dodge City, 5; 12. Blue Valley West, 5; 13. Olathe West, 2; 14. Topeka High, 1; 15. Junction City, 1; 16. Wichita Northwest, 0; 17. Liberal, 0.

First round singles: Medina, Olathe Northwest, d. Alvarez, Wichita Northwest, 6-2, 6-1. Smith, BV North, d. Gamez, Dodge City, 6-0, 6-0. Lee, Lawrence Free State, d. Deters, Topeka, 6-0, 6-1. Di Marzio, Washburn Rural, d. Sutton, SM South, 6-1, 6-1. Peter, Washburn Rural, d. Gunter, SMS South, 6-4, 6-4. Bhavsar, SM East, d. Beall, Topeka, 6-0, 6-0. Yan, BV North, d. Classen, Liberal, 6-0, 6-0. Ruder, Olathe West, d. Palmer, Garden City, 6-1, 6-1.

Second round singles: Van Pelt, Free State, d. Medina, Olathe Northwest, 6-0, 6-0. Smith, BV North, d. Wiens, Manhattan, 6-1, 6-2. Lee, Free State, d. Lepri, Dodge City, 6-2, 6-0. Novion, Olathe Northwest, d. Di Marzio, Washburn Rural, 6-0, 6-0. Chiasson, BV Northwest, d. Peter, Washburn Rural, 6-0, 6-0. Bhavsar, SM East, d. Nanninga, Garden City, 6-0, 6-0. Harkin, Manhattan, d. Yan, BV North, 6-0, 6-0. Murphy, SM East, d. Ruder, Olathe West, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1.

Quarterfinal singles: Van Pelt, Free State, d. Smith, BV North, 6-2, 6-2. Novion, Olathe Northwest, d. Lee, Free State, 6-0, 6-0. Chiasson, BV Northwest, d. Bhavsar, SM East, 6-0, 6-2. Harkin, Manhattan, d. Murphy, SM East, 6-0, 6-2.

Semifinal singles: Van Pelt, Free State, d. Novion, Olathe Northwest, 6-2, 6-2. Chiasson, BV Northwest, d. Harkin, Manhattan, 6-0, 6-2.

Singles placement matches: 1. Van Pelt, Free State, d. Chiasson, BV Northwest, 6-4, 6-1. 3. Harkin, Manhattan, d. Novion, Olathe Northwest, 6-1, 6-1. 5. Smith, BV North, d. Bhavsar, SM East, 9-1. 7. Lee, Free State, d. Murphy, SM East, forf. 9. Yan, BV North, d. Lepri, Dodge City, 9-0. 11. Weins, Manhattan, d. Palmer, Garden City, 9-4.

First round doubles: Baillos/Coleman, BV North, d. Kneeland/Galia, Garden City, 6-0, 6-0. Wambi/Peng, BV Northwest, d. Estevane/Lopez Romo, Dodge City, 6-0, 6-0. Lorenz/Mower, SM South, d. Zhang/Evangelidis, Manhattan, 6-2, 6-3. Beck/Ireland, Washburn Rural, d. Donovan/Walters, SM South, 6-1, 6-3. Craft/Robinson, Manhattan, d. Kimori/Fowler, Free State, 2-6, 6-2, 10-3. Cachiguango-Latta/Lee, Free State, d. Stanislow/Harris, Junction City, 7-5, 6-1. Goli/Musti, BV West, d. Sparks/Stubbs, Wichita Northwest, 6-1, 6-0. Tull/Nanninga, Garden City, d. Privat/Scheer, Olathe Northwest, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.

Second round doubles: Langford/Stechschulte, SM East, d. Baillos/Coleman, BV North, 6-0, 6-0. Wambi/Peng, BV Northwest, d. Caryl/Carpenter, Topeka, 6-3, 6-1. Hines/Jackson, Hutchinson, d. Lorenz/Mower, SM South, 6-4, 1-6, 10-7. Carney/Terhune, Olathe Northwest, d. Beck/Ireland, Washburn Rural, 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 10-5. Razi/DiPalo, BV North, d. Craft/Robinson, Manhattan, 6-1, 6-0. Davis/Booe, Hutchinson, d. Cachiguango-Latta/Lee, Free State, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8. Fritz/Kucera, Washburn Rural, d. Goli/Musti, BV West, 4-6, 6-3, 12-10. Long/Schmidt, SM East, d. Tull/Nanninga, Garden City, 6-0, 6-0.

Quarterfinal doubles: Langford/Stechschulte, SM East, d. Wambi/Peng, BV Northwest, 6-4, 6-1. Carney/Terhune, Olathe Northwest, d. Hines/Jackson, Hutchinson, 6-3, 6-2. Razi/DiPalo, BV North, d. Davis/Booe, Hutchinson, 6-2, 6-1. Long/Schmidt, SM East, d. Fritz/Kucera, Washburn Rural, 6-2, 6-0.

Semifinal doubles: Langford/Stechschulte, SM East, d. Carney/Terhune, Olathe Northwest, 6-2, 6-0. Long/Schmidt, SM East, d. Razi/DiPalo, BV North.

Doubles placement matches: 1. Langford/Stechschulte, SM East, d. Long/Schmidt, SM East, 6-3, 6-2. 3. Razi/DiPalo, BV North, d. Carney/Terhune, Olathe Northwest, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. 5. Wambi/Peng, BV Northwest, d. Baillos/Coleman, BV North, 9-2. 7. Privat/Scheer, Olathe Northwest d. Lorenz/Mower, SM South, 9-2. 9. Fritz/Kucera, Washburn Rural, d. Goli/Musti, BV West, 9-7. 11. Hines/Jackson, Hutchinson, d. Davis/Booe, Hutchinson, 9-8 (7-4).

CLASS 5A

Friday-Saturday, at Andover District Tennis Complex

Team scores: 1. Andover, 37; 2. Andover Central, 30; 3. Salina Central, 27; 4. Bishop Carroll, 26; 5. Topeka Seaman, 24; 6. Maize South, 13; 7. Newton, 11; T8. Blue Valley Southwest, 9; T8. Maize, 9; T10. De Soto, 8; T10. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 8; T12. Emporia, 7; T12. St. James Academy, 7; T14. Eisenhower, 3; T14. Mill Valley, 3; 16. Bonner Springs, 2; 17. Spring Hill, 1; T18. Salina South, 0; T18. St. Thomas Aquinas, 0.

First round singles: Rupe, Salina Central, d. Law, St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-0, 6-1. Schumaker, Maize South, d. Coker, St. James Academy, 6-0, 6-0. Del-Zio, Topeka Seaman, d. Ackerman, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 7-5, 6-1. Jaramillo, Andover, d. Albright, De Soto, 6-0, 6-0. Jagolinzer, Bishop Carroll, d. Hellerich, De Soto, 6-4, 6-2. Gibbs, BV Southwest, d. Davis, Eisenhower, 6-2, 6-3. Ashford, Bonner Springs, d. Ruth, Newtown, 6-4, 6-4. Coup, Mill Valley, d. Burns, Salina South, 6-0, 6-2.

Second round singles: Sweeney, Seaman, d. Rupe, Salina Central, 6-2, 6-1. Gaddis, Andover, d. Schumaker, Maize South, 6-3, 6-1. Del-Zio, Seaman, d. Baillos, Mill Valley, 7-5, 6-7 (1-7), 10-8. Jaramillo, Andover, d. Frye, Maize, 1-6, 6-1, 10-3. Montoya, Salina Central, d. Jargolinzer, Bishop Carroll, 6-4, 6-2. Gibbs, BV Southwest, d. Kline, Bonner Springs, 6-2, 7-5. Steven, Bishop Carroll, d. Ashford, Bonner Springs, 6-1, 6-3. Keough, Emporia, d. Coup, Mill Valley, 6-1, 6-0.

Quarterfinal singles: Sweeney, Seaman, d. Gaddis, Andover, 6-2, 6-3. Jaramillo, Andover, d. Del-Zio, Seaman, 6-3, 7-5. Montoya, Salina Central, d. Gibbs, BV Southwest, 6-2, 6-2. Steven, Bishop Carroll, d. Keough, Emporia, 6-1, 6-0.

Semifinal singles: Sweeney, Seaman, d. Jaramillo, Andover, 7-5, 6-1. Steven, Bishop Carroll, d. Montoya, Salina Central, 6-4, 7-5.

Singles placement matches: 1. Steven, Bishop Carroll, d. Sweeney, Seaman, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0. 3. Montoya, Salina Central, d. Jaramillo, Andover, 6-1, 6-1. 5. Jagolimzer, Bishop Carroll, d. Gibbs, BV Southwest, 9-6. 7. Hellerich, De Soto, d. Keough, Emporia. 9. Del-Zio, Seaman, d. Frye, Maize, 9-2. 11. Gaddis, Andover, d. Ackerman, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 9-0 (def.).

First round doubles: Kratzer/Fellows, Maize South, d. Fogarty/Holton, St. James Academy, 6-2, 6-2. Hershberger/Introini, Newton, d. Steinmetz/Stove, Mill Valley, 6-3, 6-2. Chon/Geoffroy, Andover Central, d. Fandre/Endsley, De Soto, 6-0, 6-0. Kral/Wilkinson, Eisenhower, d. Kilbey/Infante, Spring Hill, 6-2, 6-4. Hocker/Johnson, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, d. Hartweger/LyBarger, BV Southwest, 6-2, 6-1. Schaefer/Evans, Andover Central, d. Chanley/Foraker, Emporia, 6-1, 6-1. Strobel/Samek, Maize, d. Scherzer/Ruskamp, St. Thomas Aquinas, 3-6, 6-3, 10-6. Tos/Hartman-Harrison, Maize South, d. McMullen/Homburg, St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-3, 7-5.

Second round doubles: Pappademos/Kaewsai, Andover, d. Kratzer/Fellows, Maize South, 6-2, 1-6, 10-6. Hershberger/Introini, Newton, d. Eckert/Foxhoven, Seaman, 6-2, 6-0. Chon/Geoffroy, Andover Central, d. Book/Kalny, St. James Academy, 6-1, 6-3. A. Renfro/M. Renfro, Salina Central, d. Kral/Wilkinson, Eisenhower, 6-1, 6-0. Hocker/Johnson, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, d. C. Renfro/Foth, Salina Central, 5-7, 6-4, 12-10. Schaefer/Evans, Andover Central, d. Blubaugh/Szoke, Mill Valley, 6-2, 6-0. Strobel/Samek, Maize, d. Krumins/Gorman, Seaman, 6-2, 6-3. Jittawait/Walker, Andover, d. Tos/Hartman-Harrison, Maize South, 6-3, 6-0.

Quarterfinal doubles: Hershberger/Introini, Newton, d. Pappademos/Kaewsai, Andover, 6-4, 6-1. Chon/Geoffroy, Andover Central, d. A. Renfro/M. Renfro, Salina Central, 6-2, 6-3. Schaefer/Evans, Andover Central, d. Hocker/Johnson, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 6-1, 6-0. Jittawait/Walker, Andover, d. Strobel/Samek, Maize, 6-1, 6-2.

Semifinal doubles: Chon/Geoffroy, Andover Central, d. Hershberger/Introini, Newton, 6-1, 6-3. Schaefer/Evans, Andover Central, d. Jittawait/Walker, Andover, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles placement matches: 1. Chon/Geoffroy, Andover Central, d. Schaefer/Evans, Andover Central, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. 3. Jittawait/Walker, Andover, d. Hershberger/Introini, Newton, 6-1, 6-2. 5. Pappademos/Kaewsai, Andover, d. Kratzer/Fellows, Maize South, 9-8 (7-1). 7. C. Renfro/Foth, Salina Central, d. Book/Kalny, St. James Academy, 9-4. 9. A. Renfro/M. Renfro, Salina Central, d. Hocker/Johnson, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 9-6. 11. Strobel/Samek, Maize, d. Krumins/Gorman, Seaman, def.

CLASS 4A

Friday-Saturday, in Prairie Village, at Harmon Park Tennis Complex

Team scores: 1. Topeka Hayden, 40; 2. Independence, 31; 3. Wichita Trinity Academy, 26; 4. McPherson, 19; 5. Buhler, 17; 6. Wellington, 16; 7. Chapman, 14; 8. Colby, 12; 9. Wamego, 9; T10. Winfield, 8; T10. Bishop Miege, 8; 12. Circle, 7; 13. Pratt, 6; 14. Fort Scott, 5; 15. Augusta, 4; T16. Chanute, 2; T16. Parsons, 2; 18. Clay Center Community, 1; T19. Abilene, 0; T19. Iola, 0; T19. Labette County, 0; T19. Scott Community, 0.

First round singles: Jackson, Pratt, d. Ryan-Harris, Parsons, 6-1, 6-2. Laszlo, Winfield, d. Lassen, Labette County, 6-1, 6-2. Loredo, Bishop Miege, d. Rieger, Clay Center Community, 5-7, 6-1, 10-7. K. Sandbo, McPherson, d. Baer, Chapman, 6-4, 6-2. Funk, Topeka Hayden, d. Cupp, Scott Community, 7-5, 6-4. Smith, Clay Center Comm., d. Myers, Bishop Miege, 1-6, 7-5, 10-3. Richardson, Augusta, d. Fawson, Iola, 6-3, 6-0. Reichenberger, Wellington, d. Schibi, Parsons, 6-0, 6-1.

Second round singles: Zulueta, Hayden, d. Jackson, Pratt, 6-0, 6-0. Laszlo, Winfield, d. M. Sandbo, McPherson, 6-3, 6-3. Veile, Independence, d. Loredo, Bishop Miege, 6-0, 6-0. Frederick, Buhler, d. K. Sandbo, McPherson, 6-0, 6-0. Sebits, Wichita Trinity, d. Funk, Hayden, 6-0, 6-0. Morris, Independence, d. Smith, Clay Center Comm., 6-3, 6-2. Bellamy, Colby, d. Richardson, Augusta, 6-3, 6-0. Frieze, Chapman, d. Reichenberger, Wellington, 6-1, 6-1.

Quarterfinal singles: Zulueta, Hayden, d. Laszlo, Winfield, 6-1, 6-2. Veile, Independence, d. Frederick, Buhler, 6-1, 6-2. Sebits, Wichita Trinity, d. Morris, Independence, 6-1, 6-1. Frieze, Chapman, d. Bellamy, Colby, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).

Semifinal singles: Zulueta, Hayden, d. Veile, Independence, 6-2, 6-1. Frieze, Chapman, d. Sebits, Wichita Trinity, 6-3, 0-6, 6-1.

Singles placement matches: 1. Zulueta, Hayden, d. Frieze, Chapman, 6-2, 6-3. 3. Sebits, Wichita Trinity, d. Veile, Independence, 6-2, 6-2. 5. Bellamy, Colby, d. Frederick, Buhler, 9-6. 7. Laszlo, Winfield, d. Morris, Independence, 9-4. 9. Jackson, Pratt, d. Funk, Hayden, 9-4. 11. Richardson, Augusta, d. K. Sandbo, McPherson, 9-2.

First round doubles: Heck/Keathley, Parsons, d. Roberts/Wells, Scott Community, 6-2, 6-0. Diederich/Schroeder, Colby, d. Aguilar/Smith, Chanute, 6-2, 6-2. Barnett/Sims, Hayden, d. Soto/Thornton, Circle, 6-2, 6-4. Lynnes/Cornejo, Wellington, d. Lazarczyk/Winklhofer, Bishop Miege, 6-2, 6-2. Aufdengarten/Gerten, Wellington, d. Elliott/Merritt, Chapman, 6-2, 6-1. Jones/Crubel, Wamego, d. Green/Davis, Wichita Trinity, 3-6, 6-3, 10-6. Krokroskia/Gorman, Fort Scott, d. Sterling/Pfizenmaier, Clay Center Comm., 6-1, 6-1. Bogle/Thompson, Chanute, d. Bruna/Johnson, Abilene, 6-2, 6-1.

Second round doubles: Sanderson/Sheetz, Hayden, d. Heck/Keathley, Parsons, 6-0, 6-1. Babcock/Nickel, Buhler, d. Diederich/Schroeder, Colby, 6-1, 6-1. Schlorholtz/Mattix, Independence, d. Barnett/Sims, Hayden, 6-4, 7-5. Lynnes/Cornejo, Wellington, d. Stucky/Young, McPherson, 6-2, 6-0. R. Kuhn/B. Kuhn, McPherson, d. Aufdengarten/Gerten, Wellington, 6-2, 6-1. Jones/Crubel, Wamego, d. E. Kippengerger/H. Kippenberger, Independence, 6-3, 6-0. Dunne/Majors, Wichita Trinity, d. Krokroskia/Gorman, Fort Scott, 6-1, 6-2. Shull/Tucker, Bishop Miege, d. Bogle/Thompson, Chanute, 6-0, 5-7, 10-1.

Quarterfinal doubles: Sanderson/Sheetz, Hayden, d. Babcock/Nickel, Buhler, 6-1, 6-4. Schlorholtz/Mattix, Independence, d. Lynnes/Cornejo, Wellington, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. R. Kuhn/B. Kuhn, McPherson, d. Jones/Crubel, Wamego, 6-2, 6-0. Dunne/Majors, Wichita Trinity, d. Shull/Tucker, Bishop Miege, 6-0, 6-1.

Semifinal doubles: Sanderson/Sheetz, Hayden, d. Schlorholtz/Mattix, Independence, 6-1, 6-3. Dunne/Majors, Wichita Trinity, d. R. Kuhn/B. Kuhn, McPherson, 6-1, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2.

Doubles placement matches: 1. Sanderson/Sheetz, Hayden, d. Dunne/Majors, Wichita Trinity, 6-3, 6-3. 3. R. Kuhn/B. Kuhn, McPherson, d. Schlorholtz/Mattix, Independence, 6-2, 6-2. 5. Lynnes/Cornejo, Wellington, d. Jones/Crubel, Wamego, 9-6. 7. Babcock/Nickel, Buhler, d. Soto/Thornton, Circle, 9-8 (7-4). 9. Shull/Tucker, Bishop Miege, d. Krokroskia/Gorman, Fort Scott, 9-6. 11. Aufdengarten/Gerten, Wellington, d. Barnett/Sims, Hayden, 9-5.

CLASS 3-1A

Friday-Saturday, in Topeka; at Kossover Tennis Center

Team scores: 1. Wichita Collegiate, 55; 2. Marysville, 25; 3. Smoky Valley, 20; 4. Sterling, 17; 5. Sacred Heart, 14; T6. Central Plains, 13; T6. Conway Springs, 13; T8. Hesston, 12; T8. Larned, 12; 10. Osborne, 9; 11. Rossville, 8; 12. Phillipsburg, 6; T13. Beloit, 5; T13. Cimarron, 5; T13. Ellsworth, 5; 16. Wichita Classical, 3; T17. Chaparral, 2; T17. Greeley County, 2; T17. Norton Community, 2; 20. Kiowa County, 1; T21. Ashland, 0; T21. Haven, 0; T21. Kingman, 0; T21. Trego Community, 0; T21. Victoria, 0.

First round singles: Brown, Sterling, d. De La Cruz, Ellsworth, 6-4, 6-0. Knight, Beloit, d. Pearce, Kingman, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7. Albright, Chaparral, d. Spicer, Marysville, 6-4, 6-1. Sherer, Rossville, d. Koester, Conway Springs, 2-6, 6-0, 10-5. Kice, Wichita Classical, d. Rauchholz, Smoky Valley, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4. Osner, Conway Springs, d. Martin, Hesston, 6-1, 6-4. McNett, Larned, d. Solida, Phillipsburg, 6-1, 6-1. Woelk, Greeley County, d. Nowlin, Victoria, 6-0, 6-3.

Second round singles: de Carvalho, Wichita Collegiate, d. Brown, Sterling, 6-0, 6-0. Weiss, Sacred Heart, d. Knight, Beloit, 6-3, 6-3. Holt, Larned, d. Albright, Chaparral, 6-2, 6-2. Sherer, Rossville, d. Russom, Phillipsburg, 6-0, 7-6 (7-5). Metro, Central Plains, d. Kice, Wichita Classical, 6-1, 6-0. Osner, Conway Springs, d. Goetz, Cimarron, 6-2, 6-4. Kramer, Marysville, d. McNett, Larned, 6-1, 6-0. Mantovani, Wichita Collegiate, d. Woelk, Greeley County, 6-0, 6-0.

Quarterfinal singles: Weiss, Sacred Heart, d. de Carvalho, Wichita Collegiate, 6-0, 6-3. Holt, Larned, d. Sherer, Rossville, 2-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-3. Metro, Central Plains, d. Osner, Conway Springs, 6-1, 6-0. Mantovani, Wichita Collegiate, d. Kramer, Marysville, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

Semifinal singles: Weiss, Sacred Heart, d. Holt, Larned. Mantovani, Wichita Collegiate, d. Metro, Central Plains.

Singles placement matches: 1. Mantovani, Wichita Collegiate, d. Weiss, Sacred Heart. 3. Metro, Central Plains, d. Holt, Larned. 5. Kramer, Marysville, d. de Carvahlo, Wichita Collegiate. 7. Sherer, Rossville, d. Osner, Conway Springs. 9. Rauchholz, Smoky Valley, d. Knight, Beloit. 11. Russom, Phillipsburg, d. Goetz, Cimarron.

First round doubles: Keesee/Billings, Phillipsburg, d. B. Hemken/A. Hemken, Larned, 6-3, 2-6, 10-6. Wellman/Carder, Sterling, d. O’Banion/Malsam, Trego Community, 6-4, 6-4. Winkler/Spurgeon, Marysville, d. Bender/Koester, Conway Springs, 6-0, 6-2. Albin/Kramer, Hesston, d. Barnett/Jacques, Haven, 6-2, 6-1. Callahan/Friesen, Hesston, d. Branam/Neumann, Wichita Classical, 6-3, 6-3. May/Meyer, Conway Springs, d. Latta/Vering, Marysville, 6-1, 6-1. Buchholz/Housman, Cimarron, d. Armstrong/Metro, Central Plains, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5). Hanlan/Hawks, Norton Community, d. Laufenberg/Milburn, Ashland, 6-3, 6-2.

Second round doubles: Nichols/Bhargava, Wichita Collegiate, d. Keesee/Billings, Phillipsburg, 6-0, 6-1. Heline/Norberg, Smoky Valley, d. Wellman/Carder, Sterling, 6-4, 6-4. G. Riner/L. Riner, Osborne, d. Winkler/Spurgeon, Marysville, 4-6, 7-5, 10-5. Albin/Kramer, Hesston, d. Gilkey/Sneed, Kiowa County, 7-5, 6-2. Rowland/Wilson, Sterling, d. Callahan/Friesen, Hesston, 6-1, 6-0. May/Meyer, Conway Springs, d. Rippert/Sheridan, Ellsworth, 3-6, 7-6 (8-6), 10-2. Gaskill/Adams, Smoky Valley, d. Buchholz/Housman, Cimarron, 6-2, 6-1. Conrad/Herman, Wichita Collegiate, d. Hanlan/Hawks, Norton Community, 6-2, 6-4.

Quarterfinal doubles: Nichols/Bhargava, Wichita Collegiate, d. Heline/Norberg, Smoky Valley, 6-1, 6-0. Albin/Kramer, Hesston, d. G. Riner/L. Riner, Osborne, 6-0, 6-3. Rowland/Wilson, Sterling, d. May/Meyer, Conway Springs, 6-3, 6-4. Conrad/Herman, Wichita Collegiate, d. Gaskill/Adams, Smoky Valley, 6-3, 6-3.

Semifinal doubles: Nichols/Bhargava, Wichita Collegiate, d. Albin/Kramer, Hesston, 6-3, 6-2. Conrad/Herman, Wichita Collegiate, d. Rowland/Wilson, Sterling, 6-7 (7-9), 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles placement matches: 1. /Herman, Wichita Collegiate, d. Nichols/Bhargava, Wichita Collegiate, 6-1, 6-4. 3. Rowland/Wilson, Sterling, d. Albin/Kramer, Hesston. 5. Gaskill/Adams, Smoky Valley, d. G. Riner/L. Riner, Osborne. 7. Winkler/Spurgeon, Marysville, d. Latta/Vering, Marysville. 9. May/Meyer, Conway Springs, d. Rippert/Sheridan, Ellsworth, 9-5. 11. Heline/Norberg, Smoky Valley, d. Wellman/Carder, Sterling, 9-5.

Missouri girls high school tennis results

Note: individual results only; team tournaments are next weekend.

Thursday-Friday, in Springfield; at Cooper Tennis Complex

CLASS 3

First round singles: Buckels, Parkway South, d. Burcham, St. Dominic, 6-0, 6-0. Brotherson, Springfield Kickapoo, d. Finn, Raymore-Peculiar, 6-2, 6-1. Nenkov, Columbia Hickman, d. Castaner, Pembroke Hill, 6-2, 6-4. Wayne, John Burroughs, d. Gates, Staley, 6-4, 6-1. Stewart, Francis Howell, Griesemer, Springfield Catholic, 6-1, 6-0. Fuger, North Kansas City, d. Chambers, Liberty, 6-0, 6-1. Koper, Raymore-Peculiar, d. Gamm, Liberty (Wentzville), 6-0, 6-1. Madala, John Burroughs, d. Davis, Cor Jesu Academy, 6-0, 6-1.

Quarterfinal singles: Buckels, Parkway South, d. Brotherson, Springfield Kickapoo, 6-0, 6-1. Wayne, John Burroughs, d. Nenkov, Columbia Hickman, 7-5, 6-1. Fuger, North Kansas City, d. Stewart, Francis Howell, 6-1, 6-2. Madala, John Burroughs, d. Koper, Raymore-Peculiar, 6-0, 6-0.

Semifinal singles: Buckels, Parkway South, d. Wayne, John Burroughs, 6-0, 6-1. Madala, John Burroughs, d. Fuger, North Kansas City, 6-2, 5-7, 10-5.

Singles placement matches: 1. Buckels, Parkway South, d. Madala, John Burroughs, 6-4, 6-3. 3. Fuger, North Kansas City, d. Wayne, John Burroughs, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 10-5. 5. Koper, Raymore-Peculiar, d. Davis, Cor Jesu Academy, 6-2, 6-0. 7. Nenkov, Columbia Hickman, d. Stewart, Francis Howell, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

First round doubles: Adams/Colombo, Barstow, d. Voges/Groat, Francis Howell Central, 6-1, 6-0. Lin/Premkumar, Columbia Rock Bridge, d. Fust/Cooper, Cor Jesu Academy, 6-1, 6-3. Gross/Gaines, St. Joseph’s Academy, d. Fulnecky/Cosgrove, Nixa, 6-1, 6-0. Hamilton/Bytyqi, Park Hill South, d. Mason/Hotze, St. Teresa’s Academy, 3-6, 6-1, 10-8. Mikulec/Li, MICDS, d. Shuler/Maddox, Francis Howell, 6-0, 6-0. Hadi/Boney, Springfield Central, d. Gross/Crowley, Lee’s Summit, 6-2, 2-6, 10-8. M. Smith/T. Smith, Pembroke Hill, d. Livia Votruba/Lily Votruba, Timberland, 6-2, 6-3. Squadrone/Thomas, Liberty, d. Davidson/Daniels, Lindbergh, default.

Quarterfinal doubles: Lin/Premkumar, Columbia Rock Bridge, d. Adams/Colombo, Barstow, 3-6, 6-4, 10-4. Gross/Gaines, St. Joseph’s Academy, d. Hamilton/Bytyqi, Park Hill South, 6-1, 6-2. Mikulec/Li, MICDS, d. Hadi/Boney, Springfield Central, 6-0, 6-0. M. Smith/T. Smith, Pembroke Hill, d. Squadrone/Thomas, Liberty, 6-2, 6-2.

Semfinal doubles: Gross/Gaines, St. Joseph’s Academy, d. Lin/Premkumar, Columbia Rock Bridge, 6-0, 6-0. Mikulec/Li, MICDS, d. M. Smith/T. SMith, Pembroke Hill, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles placement matches: 1. Gross/Gaines, St. Joseph’s Academy, d. Mikulec/Li, MICDS, 6-2, 6-4. 3. Lin/Premkumar, Columbia Rock Bridge, d. M. Smith/T. Smith, Pembroke Hill, 5-7, 6-2, 12-10. 5. Mason/Hotze, St. Teresa’s Academy, d. Adams/Colombo, Barstow, 3-6, 7-5, 10-4. 7. Hamilton/Bytyqi, Park Hill South, d. Squadrone/Thomas, Liberty, 5-7, 6-1, 10-7.

CLASS 2

First round singles: Payton, Lincoln Prep, d. Lomax, Hannibal, 6-0, 6-0. Fajors, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. LaForge, Grain Valley, 6-1, 6-1. Stenger, Springfield Glendale, d. Booker, Poplar Bluff, 6-2, 6-1. Walker, Westminster Christian Academy, d. Wilde, Capital City, 6-0, 6-0. James, Holt, d. Bragaw, Grain Valley, 6-3, 6-1. Chen, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Dunn, St. Pius X, 6-0, 6-0. Beatty, Springfield Glendale, d. McGruder, Lebanon, 6-0, 6-0. Shannon, Parkway North, d. Hackbarth, St. Pius X (Festus), 6-0, 6-0.

Quarterfinal singles: Payton, Lincoln Prep, d. Fajors, Ladue Horton Watkins, 6-0, 6-1. Walker, Westminster Christian Academy, d. Stenger, Springfield Glendale, 6-2, 6-0. Chen, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. James, Holt, 6-1, 6-0. Shannon, Parkway North, d. Beatty, Springfield Glendale, 6-0, 6-0.

Semifinal singles: Payton, Lincoln Prep, d. Walker, Westminster Christian Academy, 6-4, 6-1. Chen, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Shannon, Parkway North, 6-0, 6-0.

Singles placement matches: 1. Chen, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Payton, Lincoln Prep, 6-1, 6-3. 3. Walker, Westminster Christian Academy, d. Shannon, Parkway North, 1-6, 6-2, 10-4. 5. Beatty, Springfield Glendale, d. Fajors, Ladue Horton Watkins, 6-1, 6-4. 7. Stenger, Springfield Glendale, d. James, Holt, 6-4, 6-2.

First round doubles: N. Beard/E. Beard, Sedalia Smith-Cotton, d. Heller/Lemer, Parkway Central, 6-1, 6-1. Ouyang/Chan, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Barnes/Lin, Grain Valley, 6-0, 6-0. Huang/Edwards, Springfield Glendale, d. Holbrook/Fish, Platte County, 6-1, 6-1. Mijangos/Maxton, Central (Cape Girardeau), d. Yates/Herweck, Ft. Zumwalt South, 6-3, 6-3. Spencer/Thiessen, Grain Valley, d. Wilde/Vuppala, Capital City, 6-1, 7-5. Galati/Mungee, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), d. Mayne/Stephenson, Platte County, 6-1, 5-7, 10-6. Brown/Todorovich, Villa Duchesne, d. Besperat/Wurdeman, Carl Junction, 6-3, 6-3. Qian/Song, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Savala/Calzada-Torres, Ft. Zumwalt North, 6-1, 6-3.

Quarterfinal doubles: Ouyang/Chan, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. N. Beard/E. Beard, Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 6-1, 6-2. Mijangos/Maxton, Central (Cape Girardeau), d. Huang/Edwards, Springfield Glendale, 7-5, 6-1. Spencer/Thiessen, Grain Valley, d. Galati/Mungee, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 6-2, 6-4. Qian/Song, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Brown/Todorovich, Villa Duchesne, 6-0, 6-1.

Semifinal doubles: Ouyang/Chan, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Mijangos/Maxton, Central (Cape Girardeau), 6-0, 6-4. Spencer/Thiessen, Grain Valley, d. Qian/Song, Ladue Horton Watkins, 0-6, 7-5, 10-7.

Doubles placement matches: 1. Ouyang/Chan, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Spencer/Thiessen, Grain Valley, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Qian/Song, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Mijangos.Maxton, Central (Cape Girardeau), 7-6 (7-3), 6-2. 5. N. Beard/E. Beard, Sedalia Smith-Cotton, d. Brown/Todorovich, Villa Duchesne, 6-3, 6-1. 7. Huang/Edwards, Sprigfield Glendale, d. Galati/Mungee, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau).

CLASS 1

First round singles: Twarowska, Cameron, d. Beckemeier, Duchesne, 6-4, 6-3. Kinder, Ursuline Academy, d. Bettlach, Bishop DuBourg, 6-1, 6-1. McGeeney, Notre Dame de Sion, d. Ding, Thomas Jefferson Independent, 6-2, 6-3. Politte, North County, d. Williams, Lafayette County, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8. Jeyaraji, Thomas Jefferson Independent, d. Winston, Kennett, 6-0, 6-4. Alvarez, Savannah, d. Davison, Fulton, 6-0, 6-1. Pace, North County, d. Carpenter, Chillicothe, 6-4, 6-1. Singh, Clayton, d. Archer, Logan-Rogersville, 6-2, 6-2.

Quarterfinal singles: Kinder, Ursuline Academy, d. Twarowska, Cameron, 6-2, 6-3. McGeeney, Notre Dame de Sion, d. Politte, North County, 0-6, 6-2, 10-3. Alvarez, Savannah, d. Jeyaraji, Thomas Jefferson Independent, 6-1, 6-0. Singh, Clayton, d. Pace, North County, 4-6, 6-1, 10-.

Semifinal singles: Kinder, Ursuline Academy, d. McGeeney, Notre Dame de Sion, 6-1, 6-3. Singh, Clayton, d. Alvarez, Savannah, 6-4, 6-1.

Singles placement matches: 1. Singh, Clayton, d. Kinder, Ursuline Academy, 6-1, 6-2. 3. Alvarez, Savannah, d. McGeeney, Notre Dame de Sion, 6-0, 7-5. 5. Beckemeier, Duchesne, d. Twarowska, Cameron, 2-6, 6-1, 10-7. 7. Politte, North County, d. Ding, Thomas Jefferson Independent, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.

First round doubles: Ma. Gottman/Mo. Gottman, Palmyra, d. Reeves/Zimmerman, Clayton, 7-5, 6-1. Murphy/Vance, Notre Dame de Sion, d. Evans/Huston, Marshall, 7-6 (7-4), 1-6, 10-5. Vestal/Hunt, Bolivar, d. Hillin/Haley, Saxony Lutheran, 6-2, 2-6, 14-12. Bean/McAtee, Kennett, d. Soriano/Leininger, Trenton, 6-0, 6-0. Glanzer/Lara, Arcadia Valley, d. Kruse/Kroner, Moberly, 7-5, 7-6 (7-3). Calhoun/Blevins, Forsyth, d. Lorenz/Lotspeich, St. Joseph Lafayette, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4. Mosley/Schubert, Mt. Vernon, d. Washburn/Garr, Chillicothe, 6-1, 3-6, 10-6. C. Meystrik/H. Meystrik, Helias Catholic, d. Tejada/Bazzell, Kennett, 1-6, 6-3, 10-4.

Quarterfinal doubles: Ma. Gottman/Mo. Gottman, Palmyra, d. Murphy/Vance, Notre Dame de Sion, 6-3, 6-1. Bean/McAtee, Kennett, d. Vestal/Hunt, Bolivar, 6-0, 6-2. Glanzer/Lara, Arcadia Valley, d. Calhoun/Blevins, Forsyth, 6-1, 6-3. Mosley/Schubert, Mt. Vernon, d. C. Meystrik/H. Meystrik, Helias Catholic, 6-1, 5-7, 10-.

Semfinal doubles: Bean/McAtee, Kennett, d. Ma. Gottman/Mo. Gottman, Palmyra, 6-1, 6-0. Glanzer/Lara, Arcadia Valley, d. Mosley/Schubert, Mt. Vernon, 5-7, 6-4, 10-8.

Doubles placement matches: 1. Bean/McAtee, Kennett, d. Glanzer/LAra, Arcadia Valley, 6-1, 6-0. 3. Ma. Gottman/Mo. Gottman, Palmyra, d. Mosley/Schubert, Mt. Vernon, 6-2, 6-4. 5. Reeves/Zimmerman, Clayton, d. Vestal/Hunt,Bolivar, 1-6, 7-5, 10-7. 7. Hillin/Haley, Saxony Lutheran, d. Murphy/Vance, Notre Dame de Sion, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 10-6.