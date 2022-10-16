SM East wins big: See which girls, teams claimed ’22 state titles in high school tennis

·24 min read
Photo: Shawnee Mission East High School/@SMEastLancers

Powered by a fourth straight championship for senior doubles partners Bryson Langford and Greta Stechschulte, Shawnee Mission East won the Class 6A girls high school tennis title this weekend in Wichita.

Blue Valley North was runner-up and Olathe Northwest placed third.

Shawnee Mission East’s Langford/Stechschulte tandem beat junior teammates Abigail Long and Katie Schmidt 6-3, 6-2 for their historic fourth championship in a row in an all-Lancers finale.

Langford and Stechschulte finish their high school playing careers with a record of 110-4 in doubles, including 95-0 against Kansas opponents, per KSHSAA Covered. They swept every postseason regional and state tournament in which they played.

They are the first girls to remain playing partners throughout high school and lay claim to four straight doubles crowns.

Per KSHSAA Covered, “The only other competitor to win four doubles titles in Kansas was Amy Rheem of Wichita Collegiate, who won four doubles state titles in Class 3-2-1A from 1993-96 with three different partners.”

As for teammates Long and Schmidt, they, too, are pretty darned good. In fact, they’d be undefeated through their own high school careers were it not for losses to their elder teammates — Langford and Stechschulte.

In 6A singles, Lawrence Free State sophomore Kinley Van Pelt beat Blue Valley Northwest senior Emily Chiasson 6-4, 6-1 for the state championship.

Kansas girls state tennis results

CLASS 6A

Friday-Saturday, in Wichita; at Riverside Tennis Complex

Team scores: 1. Shawnee Mission East, 46; 2. Blue Valley North, 37; 3. Olathe Northwest, 32; 4. Lawrence Free State, 25; 5. Blue Valley Northwest, 24; 6. Manhattan, 18; 7. Washburn Rural, 12; 8. Hutchinson, 7; 9. Shawnee Mission South, 7; 10. Garden City, 5; 11. Dodge City, 5; 12. Blue Valley West, 5; 13. Olathe West, 2; 14. Topeka High, 1; 15. Junction City, 1; 16. Wichita Northwest, 0; 17. Liberal, 0.

First round singles: Medina, Olathe Northwest, d. Alvarez, Wichita Northwest, 6-2, 6-1. Smith, BV North, d. Gamez, Dodge City, 6-0, 6-0. Lee, Lawrence Free State, d. Deters, Topeka, 6-0, 6-1. Di Marzio, Washburn Rural, d. Sutton, SM South, 6-1, 6-1. Peter, Washburn Rural, d. Gunter, SMS South, 6-4, 6-4. Bhavsar, SM East, d. Beall, Topeka, 6-0, 6-0. Yan, BV North, d. Classen, Liberal, 6-0, 6-0. Ruder, Olathe West, d. Palmer, Garden City, 6-1, 6-1.

Second round singles: Van Pelt, Free State, d. Medina, Olathe Northwest, 6-0, 6-0. Smith, BV North, d. Wiens, Manhattan, 6-1, 6-2. Lee, Free State, d. Lepri, Dodge City, 6-2, 6-0. Novion, Olathe Northwest, d. Di Marzio, Washburn Rural, 6-0, 6-0. Chiasson, BV Northwest, d. Peter, Washburn Rural, 6-0, 6-0. Bhavsar, SM East, d. Nanninga, Garden City, 6-0, 6-0. Harkin, Manhattan, d. Yan, BV North, 6-0, 6-0. Murphy, SM East, d. Ruder, Olathe West, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1.

Quarterfinal singles: Van Pelt, Free State, d. Smith, BV North, 6-2, 6-2. Novion, Olathe Northwest, d. Lee, Free State, 6-0, 6-0. Chiasson, BV Northwest, d. Bhavsar, SM East, 6-0, 6-2. Harkin, Manhattan, d. Murphy, SM East, 6-0, 6-2.

Semifinal singles: Van Pelt, Free State, d. Novion, Olathe Northwest, 6-2, 6-2. Chiasson, BV Northwest, d. Harkin, Manhattan, 6-0, 6-2.

Singles placement matches: 1. Van Pelt, Free State, d. Chiasson, BV Northwest, 6-4, 6-1. 3. Harkin, Manhattan, d. Novion, Olathe Northwest, 6-1, 6-1. 5. Smith, BV North, d. Bhavsar, SM East, 9-1. 7. Lee, Free State, d. Murphy, SM East, forf. 9. Yan, BV North, d. Lepri, Dodge City, 9-0. 11. Weins, Manhattan, d. Palmer, Garden City, 9-4.

First round doubles: Baillos/Coleman, BV North, d. Kneeland/Galia, Garden City, 6-0, 6-0. Wambi/Peng, BV Northwest, d. Estevane/Lopez Romo, Dodge City, 6-0, 6-0. Lorenz/Mower, SM South, d. Zhang/Evangelidis, Manhattan, 6-2, 6-3. Beck/Ireland, Washburn Rural, d. Donovan/Walters, SM South, 6-1, 6-3. Craft/Robinson, Manhattan, d. Kimori/Fowler, Free State, 2-6, 6-2, 10-3. Cachiguango-Latta/Lee, Free State, d. Stanislow/Harris, Junction City, 7-5, 6-1. Goli/Musti, BV West, d. Sparks/Stubbs, Wichita Northwest, 6-1, 6-0. Tull/Nanninga, Garden City, d. Privat/Scheer, Olathe Northwest, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.

Second round doubles: Langford/Stechschulte, SM East, d. Baillos/Coleman, BV North, 6-0, 6-0. Wambi/Peng, BV Northwest, d. Caryl/Carpenter, Topeka, 6-3, 6-1. Hines/Jackson, Hutchinson, d. Lorenz/Mower, SM South, 6-4, 1-6, 10-7. Carney/Terhune, Olathe Northwest, d. Beck/Ireland, Washburn Rural, 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 10-5. Razi/DiPalo, BV North, d. Craft/Robinson, Manhattan, 6-1, 6-0. Davis/Booe, Hutchinson, d. Cachiguango-Latta/Lee, Free State, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8. Fritz/Kucera, Washburn Rural, d. Goli/Musti, BV West, 4-6, 6-3, 12-10. Long/Schmidt, SM East, d. Tull/Nanninga, Garden City, 6-0, 6-0.

Quarterfinal doubles: Langford/Stechschulte, SM East, d. Wambi/Peng, BV Northwest, 6-4, 6-1. Carney/Terhune, Olathe Northwest, d. Hines/Jackson, Hutchinson, 6-3, 6-2. Razi/DiPalo, BV North, d. Davis/Booe, Hutchinson, 6-2, 6-1. Long/Schmidt, SM East, d. Fritz/Kucera, Washburn Rural, 6-2, 6-0.

Semifinal doubles: Langford/Stechschulte, SM East, d. Carney/Terhune, Olathe Northwest, 6-2, 6-0. Long/Schmidt, SM East, d. Razi/DiPalo, BV North.

Doubles placement matches: 1. Langford/Stechschulte, SM East, d. Long/Schmidt, SM East, 6-3, 6-2. 3. Razi/DiPalo, BV North, d. Carney/Terhune, Olathe Northwest, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. 5. Wambi/Peng, BV Northwest, d. Baillos/Coleman, BV North, 9-2. 7. Privat/Scheer, Olathe Northwest d. Lorenz/Mower, SM South, 9-2. 9. Fritz/Kucera, Washburn Rural, d. Goli/Musti, BV West, 9-7. 11. Hines/Jackson, Hutchinson, d. Davis/Booe, Hutchinson, 9-8 (7-4).

CLASS 5A

Friday-Saturday, at Andover District Tennis Complex

Team scores: 1. Andover, 37; 2. Andover Central, 30; 3. Salina Central, 27; 4. Bishop Carroll, 26; 5. Topeka Seaman, 24; 6. Maize South, 13; 7. Newton, 11; T8. Blue Valley Southwest, 9; T8. Maize, 9; T10. De Soto, 8; T10. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 8; T12. Emporia, 7; T12. St. James Academy, 7; T14. Eisenhower, 3; T14. Mill Valley, 3; 16. Bonner Springs, 2; 17. Spring Hill, 1; T18. Salina South, 0; T18. St. Thomas Aquinas, 0.

First round singles: Rupe, Salina Central, d. Law, St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-0, 6-1. Schumaker, Maize South, d. Coker, St. James Academy, 6-0, 6-0. Del-Zio, Topeka Seaman, d. Ackerman, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 7-5, 6-1. Jaramillo, Andover, d. Albright, De Soto, 6-0, 6-0. Jagolinzer, Bishop Carroll, d. Hellerich, De Soto, 6-4, 6-2. Gibbs, BV Southwest, d. Davis, Eisenhower, 6-2, 6-3. Ashford, Bonner Springs, d. Ruth, Newtown, 6-4, 6-4. Coup, Mill Valley, d. Burns, Salina South, 6-0, 6-2.

Second round singles: Sweeney, Seaman, d. Rupe, Salina Central, 6-2, 6-1. Gaddis, Andover, d. Schumaker, Maize South, 6-3, 6-1. Del-Zio, Seaman, d. Baillos, Mill Valley, 7-5, 6-7 (1-7), 10-8. Jaramillo, Andover, d. Frye, Maize, 1-6, 6-1, 10-3. Montoya, Salina Central, d. Jargolinzer, Bishop Carroll, 6-4, 6-2. Gibbs, BV Southwest, d. Kline, Bonner Springs, 6-2, 7-5. Steven, Bishop Carroll, d. Ashford, Bonner Springs, 6-1, 6-3. Keough, Emporia, d. Coup, Mill Valley, 6-1, 6-0.

Quarterfinal singles: Sweeney, Seaman, d. Gaddis, Andover, 6-2, 6-3. Jaramillo, Andover, d. Del-Zio, Seaman, 6-3, 7-5. Montoya, Salina Central, d. Gibbs, BV Southwest, 6-2, 6-2. Steven, Bishop Carroll, d. Keough, Emporia, 6-1, 6-0.

Semifinal singles: Sweeney, Seaman, d. Jaramillo, Andover, 7-5, 6-1. Steven, Bishop Carroll, d. Montoya, Salina Central, 6-4, 7-5.

Singles placement matches: 1. Steven, Bishop Carroll, d. Sweeney, Seaman, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0. 3. Montoya, Salina Central, d. Jaramillo, Andover, 6-1, 6-1. 5. Jagolimzer, Bishop Carroll, d. Gibbs, BV Southwest, 9-6. 7. Hellerich, De Soto, d. Keough, Emporia. 9. Del-Zio, Seaman, d. Frye, Maize, 9-2. 11. Gaddis, Andover, d. Ackerman, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 9-0 (def.).

First round doubles: Kratzer/Fellows, Maize South, d. Fogarty/Holton, St. James Academy, 6-2, 6-2. Hershberger/Introini, Newton, d. Steinmetz/Stove, Mill Valley, 6-3, 6-2. Chon/Geoffroy, Andover Central, d. Fandre/Endsley, De Soto, 6-0, 6-0. Kral/Wilkinson, Eisenhower, d. Kilbey/Infante, Spring Hill, 6-2, 6-4. Hocker/Johnson, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, d. Hartweger/LyBarger, BV Southwest, 6-2, 6-1. Schaefer/Evans, Andover Central, d. Chanley/Foraker, Emporia, 6-1, 6-1. Strobel/Samek, Maize, d. Scherzer/Ruskamp, St. Thomas Aquinas, 3-6, 6-3, 10-6. Tos/Hartman-Harrison, Maize South, d. McMullen/Homburg, St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-3, 7-5.

Second round doubles: Pappademos/Kaewsai, Andover, d. Kratzer/Fellows, Maize South, 6-2, 1-6, 10-6. Hershberger/Introini, Newton, d. Eckert/Foxhoven, Seaman, 6-2, 6-0. Chon/Geoffroy, Andover Central, d. Book/Kalny, St. James Academy, 6-1, 6-3. A. Renfro/M. Renfro, Salina Central, d. Kral/Wilkinson, Eisenhower, 6-1, 6-0. Hocker/Johnson, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, d. C. Renfro/Foth, Salina Central, 5-7, 6-4, 12-10. Schaefer/Evans, Andover Central, d. Blubaugh/Szoke, Mill Valley, 6-2, 6-0. Strobel/Samek, Maize, d. Krumins/Gorman, Seaman, 6-2, 6-3. Jittawait/Walker, Andover, d. Tos/Hartman-Harrison, Maize South, 6-3, 6-0.

Quarterfinal doubles: Hershberger/Introini, Newton, d. Pappademos/Kaewsai, Andover, 6-4, 6-1. Chon/Geoffroy, Andover Central, d. A. Renfro/M. Renfro, Salina Central, 6-2, 6-3. Schaefer/Evans, Andover Central, d. Hocker/Johnson, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 6-1, 6-0. Jittawait/Walker, Andover, d. Strobel/Samek, Maize, 6-1, 6-2.

Semifinal doubles: Chon/Geoffroy, Andover Central, d. Hershberger/Introini, Newton, 6-1, 6-3. Schaefer/Evans, Andover Central, d. Jittawait/Walker, Andover, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles placement matches: 1. Chon/Geoffroy, Andover Central, d. Schaefer/Evans, Andover Central, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. 3. Jittawait/Walker, Andover, d. Hershberger/Introini, Newton, 6-1, 6-2. 5. Pappademos/Kaewsai, Andover, d. Kratzer/Fellows, Maize South, 9-8 (7-1). 7. C. Renfro/Foth, Salina Central, d. Book/Kalny, St. James Academy, 9-4. 9. A. Renfro/M. Renfro, Salina Central, d. Hocker/Johnson, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 9-6. 11. Strobel/Samek, Maize, d. Krumins/Gorman, Seaman, def.

CLASS 4A

Friday-Saturday, in Prairie Village, at Harmon Park Tennis Complex

Team scores: 1. Topeka Hayden, 40; 2. Independence, 31; 3. Wichita Trinity Academy, 26; 4. McPherson, 19; 5. Buhler, 17; 6. Wellington, 16; 7. Chapman, 14; 8. Colby, 12; 9. Wamego, 9; T10. Winfield, 8; T10. Bishop Miege, 8; 12. Circle, 7; 13. Pratt, 6; 14. Fort Scott, 5; 15. Augusta, 4; T16. Chanute, 2; T16. Parsons, 2; 18. Clay Center Community, 1; T19. Abilene, 0; T19. Iola, 0; T19. Labette County, 0; T19. Scott Community, 0.

First round singles: Jackson, Pratt, d. Ryan-Harris, Parsons, 6-1, 6-2. Laszlo, Winfield, d. Lassen, Labette County, 6-1, 6-2. Loredo, Bishop Miege, d. Rieger, Clay Center Community, 5-7, 6-1, 10-7. K. Sandbo, McPherson, d. Baer, Chapman, 6-4, 6-2. Funk, Topeka Hayden, d. Cupp, Scott Community, 7-5, 6-4. Smith, Clay Center Comm., d. Myers, Bishop Miege, 1-6, 7-5, 10-3. Richardson, Augusta, d. Fawson, Iola, 6-3, 6-0. Reichenberger, Wellington, d. Schibi, Parsons, 6-0, 6-1.

Second round singles: Zulueta, Hayden, d. Jackson, Pratt, 6-0, 6-0. Laszlo, Winfield, d. M. Sandbo, McPherson, 6-3, 6-3. Veile, Independence, d. Loredo, Bishop Miege, 6-0, 6-0. Frederick, Buhler, d. K. Sandbo, McPherson, 6-0, 6-0. Sebits, Wichita Trinity, d. Funk, Hayden, 6-0, 6-0. Morris, Independence, d. Smith, Clay Center Comm., 6-3, 6-2. Bellamy, Colby, d. Richardson, Augusta, 6-3, 6-0. Frieze, Chapman, d. Reichenberger, Wellington, 6-1, 6-1.

Quarterfinal singles: Zulueta, Hayden, d. Laszlo, Winfield, 6-1, 6-2. Veile, Independence, d. Frederick, Buhler, 6-1, 6-2. Sebits, Wichita Trinity, d. Morris, Independence, 6-1, 6-1. Frieze, Chapman, d. Bellamy, Colby, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).

Semifinal singles: Zulueta, Hayden, d. Veile, Independence, 6-2, 6-1. Frieze, Chapman, d. Sebits, Wichita Trinity, 6-3, 0-6, 6-1.

Singles placement matches: 1. Zulueta, Hayden, d. Frieze, Chapman, 6-2, 6-3. 3. Sebits, Wichita Trinity, d. Veile, Independence, 6-2, 6-2. 5. Bellamy, Colby, d. Frederick, Buhler, 9-6. 7. Laszlo, Winfield, d. Morris, Independence, 9-4. 9. Jackson, Pratt, d. Funk, Hayden, 9-4. 11. Richardson, Augusta, d. K. Sandbo, McPherson, 9-2.

First round doubles: Heck/Keathley, Parsons, d. Roberts/Wells, Scott Community, 6-2, 6-0. Diederich/Schroeder, Colby, d. Aguilar/Smith, Chanute, 6-2, 6-2. Barnett/Sims, Hayden, d. Soto/Thornton, Circle, 6-2, 6-4. Lynnes/Cornejo, Wellington, d. Lazarczyk/Winklhofer, Bishop Miege, 6-2, 6-2. Aufdengarten/Gerten, Wellington, d. Elliott/Merritt, Chapman, 6-2, 6-1. Jones/Crubel, Wamego, d. Green/Davis, Wichita Trinity, 3-6, 6-3, 10-6. Krokroskia/Gorman, Fort Scott, d. Sterling/Pfizenmaier, Clay Center Comm., 6-1, 6-1. Bogle/Thompson, Chanute, d. Bruna/Johnson, Abilene, 6-2, 6-1.

Second round doubles: Sanderson/Sheetz, Hayden, d. Heck/Keathley, Parsons, 6-0, 6-1. Babcock/Nickel, Buhler, d. Diederich/Schroeder, Colby, 6-1, 6-1. Schlorholtz/Mattix, Independence, d. Barnett/Sims, Hayden, 6-4, 7-5. Lynnes/Cornejo, Wellington, d. Stucky/Young, McPherson, 6-2, 6-0. R. Kuhn/B. Kuhn, McPherson, d. Aufdengarten/Gerten, Wellington, 6-2, 6-1. Jones/Crubel, Wamego, d. E. Kippengerger/H. Kippenberger, Independence, 6-3, 6-0. Dunne/Majors, Wichita Trinity, d. Krokroskia/Gorman, Fort Scott, 6-1, 6-2. Shull/Tucker, Bishop Miege, d. Bogle/Thompson, Chanute, 6-0, 5-7, 10-1.

Quarterfinal doubles: Sanderson/Sheetz, Hayden, d. Babcock/Nickel, Buhler, 6-1, 6-4. Schlorholtz/Mattix, Independence, d. Lynnes/Cornejo, Wellington, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. R. Kuhn/B. Kuhn, McPherson, d. Jones/Crubel, Wamego, 6-2, 6-0. Dunne/Majors, Wichita Trinity, d. Shull/Tucker, Bishop Miege, 6-0, 6-1.

Semifinal doubles: Sanderson/Sheetz, Hayden, d. Schlorholtz/Mattix, Independence, 6-1, 6-3. Dunne/Majors, Wichita Trinity, d. R. Kuhn/B. Kuhn, McPherson, 6-1, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2.

Doubles placement matches: 1. Sanderson/Sheetz, Hayden, d. Dunne/Majors, Wichita Trinity, 6-3, 6-3. 3. R. Kuhn/B. Kuhn, McPherson, d. Schlorholtz/Mattix, Independence, 6-2, 6-2. 5. Lynnes/Cornejo, Wellington, d. Jones/Crubel, Wamego, 9-6. 7. Babcock/Nickel, Buhler, d. Soto/Thornton, Circle, 9-8 (7-4). 9. Shull/Tucker, Bishop Miege, d. Krokroskia/Gorman, Fort Scott, 9-6. 11. Aufdengarten/Gerten, Wellington, d. Barnett/Sims, Hayden, 9-5.

CLASS 3-1A

Friday-Saturday, in Topeka; at Kossover Tennis Center

Team scores: 1. Wichita Collegiate, 55; 2. Marysville, 25; 3. Smoky Valley, 20; 4. Sterling, 17; 5. Sacred Heart, 14; T6. Central Plains, 13; T6. Conway Springs, 13; T8. Hesston, 12; T8. Larned, 12; 10. Osborne, 9; 11. Rossville, 8; 12. Phillipsburg, 6; T13. Beloit, 5; T13. Cimarron, 5; T13. Ellsworth, 5; 16. Wichita Classical, 3; T17. Chaparral, 2; T17. Greeley County, 2; T17. Norton Community, 2; 20. Kiowa County, 1; T21. Ashland, 0; T21. Haven, 0; T21. Kingman, 0; T21. Trego Community, 0; T21. Victoria, 0.

First round singles: Brown, Sterling, d. De La Cruz, Ellsworth, 6-4, 6-0. Knight, Beloit, d. Pearce, Kingman, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7. Albright, Chaparral, d. Spicer, Marysville, 6-4, 6-1. Sherer, Rossville, d. Koester, Conway Springs, 2-6, 6-0, 10-5. Kice, Wichita Classical, d. Rauchholz, Smoky Valley, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4. Osner, Conway Springs, d. Martin, Hesston, 6-1, 6-4. McNett, Larned, d. Solida, Phillipsburg, 6-1, 6-1. Woelk, Greeley County, d. Nowlin, Victoria, 6-0, 6-3.

Second round singles: de Carvalho, Wichita Collegiate, d. Brown, Sterling, 6-0, 6-0. Weiss, Sacred Heart, d. Knight, Beloit, 6-3, 6-3. Holt, Larned, d. Albright, Chaparral, 6-2, 6-2. Sherer, Rossville, d. Russom, Phillipsburg, 6-0, 7-6 (7-5). Metro, Central Plains, d. Kice, Wichita Classical, 6-1, 6-0. Osner, Conway Springs, d. Goetz, Cimarron, 6-2, 6-4. Kramer, Marysville, d. McNett, Larned, 6-1, 6-0. Mantovani, Wichita Collegiate, d. Woelk, Greeley County, 6-0, 6-0.

Quarterfinal singles: Weiss, Sacred Heart, d. de Carvalho, Wichita Collegiate, 6-0, 6-3. Holt, Larned, d. Sherer, Rossville, 2-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-3. Metro, Central Plains, d. Osner, Conway Springs, 6-1, 6-0. Mantovani, Wichita Collegiate, d. Kramer, Marysville, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

Semifinal singles: Weiss, Sacred Heart, d. Holt, Larned. Mantovani, Wichita Collegiate, d. Metro, Central Plains.

Singles placement matches: 1. Mantovani, Wichita Collegiate, d. Weiss, Sacred Heart. 3. Metro, Central Plains, d. Holt, Larned. 5. Kramer, Marysville, d. de Carvahlo, Wichita Collegiate. 7. Sherer, Rossville, d. Osner, Conway Springs. 9. Rauchholz, Smoky Valley, d. Knight, Beloit. 11. Russom, Phillipsburg, d. Goetz, Cimarron.

First round doubles: Keesee/Billings, Phillipsburg, d. B. Hemken/A. Hemken, Larned, 6-3, 2-6, 10-6. Wellman/Carder, Sterling, d. O’Banion/Malsam, Trego Community, 6-4, 6-4. Winkler/Spurgeon, Marysville, d. Bender/Koester, Conway Springs, 6-0, 6-2. Albin/Kramer, Hesston, d. Barnett/Jacques, Haven, 6-2, 6-1. Callahan/Friesen, Hesston, d. Branam/Neumann, Wichita Classical, 6-3, 6-3. May/Meyer, Conway Springs, d. Latta/Vering, Marysville, 6-1, 6-1. Buchholz/Housman, Cimarron, d. Armstrong/Metro, Central Plains, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5). Hanlan/Hawks, Norton Community, d. Laufenberg/Milburn, Ashland, 6-3, 6-2.

Second round doubles: Nichols/Bhargava, Wichita Collegiate, d. Keesee/Billings, Phillipsburg, 6-0, 6-1. Heline/Norberg, Smoky Valley, d. Wellman/Carder, Sterling, 6-4, 6-4. G. Riner/L. Riner, Osborne, d. Winkler/Spurgeon, Marysville, 4-6, 7-5, 10-5. Albin/Kramer, Hesston, d. Gilkey/Sneed, Kiowa County, 7-5, 6-2. Rowland/Wilson, Sterling, d. Callahan/Friesen, Hesston, 6-1, 6-0. May/Meyer, Conway Springs, d. Rippert/Sheridan, Ellsworth, 3-6, 7-6 (8-6), 10-2. Gaskill/Adams, Smoky Valley, d. Buchholz/Housman, Cimarron, 6-2, 6-1. Conrad/Herman, Wichita Collegiate, d. Hanlan/Hawks, Norton Community, 6-2, 6-4.

Quarterfinal doubles: Nichols/Bhargava, Wichita Collegiate, d. Heline/Norberg, Smoky Valley, 6-1, 6-0. Albin/Kramer, Hesston, d. G. Riner/L. Riner, Osborne, 6-0, 6-3. Rowland/Wilson, Sterling, d. May/Meyer, Conway Springs, 6-3, 6-4. Conrad/Herman, Wichita Collegiate, d. Gaskill/Adams, Smoky Valley, 6-3, 6-3.

Semifinal doubles: Nichols/Bhargava, Wichita Collegiate, d. Albin/Kramer, Hesston, 6-3, 6-2. Conrad/Herman, Wichita Collegiate, d. Rowland/Wilson, Sterling, 6-7 (7-9), 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles placement matches: 1. /Herman, Wichita Collegiate, d. Nichols/Bhargava, Wichita Collegiate, 6-1, 6-4. 3. Rowland/Wilson, Sterling, d. Albin/Kramer, Hesston. 5. Gaskill/Adams, Smoky Valley, d. G. Riner/L. Riner, Osborne. 7. Winkler/Spurgeon, Marysville, d. Latta/Vering, Marysville. 9. May/Meyer, Conway Springs, d. Rippert/Sheridan, Ellsworth, 9-5. 11. Heline/Norberg, Smoky Valley, d. Wellman/Carder, Sterling, 9-5.

Missouri girls high school tennis results

Note: individual results only; team tournaments are next weekend.

Thursday-Friday, in Springfield; at Cooper Tennis Complex

CLASS 3

First round singles: Buckels, Parkway South, d. Burcham, St. Dominic, 6-0, 6-0. Brotherson, Springfield Kickapoo, d. Finn, Raymore-Peculiar, 6-2, 6-1. Nenkov, Columbia Hickman, d. Castaner, Pembroke Hill, 6-2, 6-4. Wayne, John Burroughs, d. Gates, Staley, 6-4, 6-1. Stewart, Francis Howell, Griesemer, Springfield Catholic, 6-1, 6-0. Fuger, North Kansas City, d. Chambers, Liberty, 6-0, 6-1. Koper, Raymore-Peculiar, d. Gamm, Liberty (Wentzville), 6-0, 6-1. Madala, John Burroughs, d. Davis, Cor Jesu Academy, 6-0, 6-1.

Quarterfinal singles: Buckels, Parkway South, d. Brotherson, Springfield Kickapoo, 6-0, 6-1. Wayne, John Burroughs, d. Nenkov, Columbia Hickman, 7-5, 6-1. Fuger, North Kansas City, d. Stewart, Francis Howell, 6-1, 6-2. Madala, John Burroughs, d. Koper, Raymore-Peculiar, 6-0, 6-0.

Semifinal singles: Buckels, Parkway South, d. Wayne, John Burroughs, 6-0, 6-1. Madala, John Burroughs, d. Fuger, North Kansas City, 6-2, 5-7, 10-5.

Singles placement matches: 1. Buckels, Parkway South, d. Madala, John Burroughs, 6-4, 6-3. 3. Fuger, North Kansas City, d. Wayne, John Burroughs, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 10-5. 5. Koper, Raymore-Peculiar, d. Davis, Cor Jesu Academy, 6-2, 6-0. 7. Nenkov, Columbia Hickman, d. Stewart, Francis Howell, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

First round doubles: Adams/Colombo, Barstow, d. Voges/Groat, Francis Howell Central, 6-1, 6-0. Lin/Premkumar, Columbia Rock Bridge, d. Fust/Cooper, Cor Jesu Academy, 6-1, 6-3. Gross/Gaines, St. Joseph’s Academy, d. Fulnecky/Cosgrove, Nixa, 6-1, 6-0. Hamilton/Bytyqi, Park Hill South, d. Mason/Hotze, St. Teresa’s Academy, 3-6, 6-1, 10-8. Mikulec/Li, MICDS, d. Shuler/Maddox, Francis Howell, 6-0, 6-0. Hadi/Boney, Springfield Central, d. Gross/Crowley, Lee’s Summit, 6-2, 2-6, 10-8. M. Smith/T. Smith, Pembroke Hill, d. Livia Votruba/Lily Votruba, Timberland, 6-2, 6-3. Squadrone/Thomas, Liberty, d. Davidson/Daniels, Lindbergh, default.

Quarterfinal doubles: Lin/Premkumar, Columbia Rock Bridge, d. Adams/Colombo, Barstow, 3-6, 6-4, 10-4. Gross/Gaines, St. Joseph’s Academy, d. Hamilton/Bytyqi, Park Hill South, 6-1, 6-2. Mikulec/Li, MICDS, d. Hadi/Boney, Springfield Central, 6-0, 6-0. M. Smith/T. Smith, Pembroke Hill, d. Squadrone/Thomas, Liberty, 6-2, 6-2.

Semfinal doubles: Gross/Gaines, St. Joseph’s Academy, d. Lin/Premkumar, Columbia Rock Bridge, 6-0, 6-0. Mikulec/Li, MICDS, d. M. Smith/T. SMith, Pembroke Hill, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles placement matches: 1. Gross/Gaines, St. Joseph’s Academy, d. Mikulec/Li, MICDS, 6-2, 6-4. 3. Lin/Premkumar, Columbia Rock Bridge, d. M. Smith/T. Smith, Pembroke Hill, 5-7, 6-2, 12-10. 5. Mason/Hotze, St. Teresa’s Academy, d. Adams/Colombo, Barstow, 3-6, 7-5, 10-4. 7. Hamilton/Bytyqi, Park Hill South, d. Squadrone/Thomas, Liberty, 5-7, 6-1, 10-7.

CLASS 2

First round singles: Payton, Lincoln Prep, d. Lomax, Hannibal, 6-0, 6-0. Fajors, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. LaForge, Grain Valley, 6-1, 6-1. Stenger, Springfield Glendale, d. Booker, Poplar Bluff, 6-2, 6-1. Walker, Westminster Christian Academy, d. Wilde, Capital City, 6-0, 6-0. James, Holt, d. Bragaw, Grain Valley, 6-3, 6-1. Chen, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Dunn, St. Pius X, 6-0, 6-0. Beatty, Springfield Glendale, d. McGruder, Lebanon, 6-0, 6-0. Shannon, Parkway North, d. Hackbarth, St. Pius X (Festus), 6-0, 6-0.

Quarterfinal singles: Payton, Lincoln Prep, d. Fajors, Ladue Horton Watkins, 6-0, 6-1. Walker, Westminster Christian Academy, d. Stenger, Springfield Glendale, 6-2, 6-0. Chen, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. James, Holt, 6-1, 6-0. Shannon, Parkway North, d. Beatty, Springfield Glendale, 6-0, 6-0.

Semifinal singles: Payton, Lincoln Prep, d. Walker, Westminster Christian Academy, 6-4, 6-1. Chen, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Shannon, Parkway North, 6-0, 6-0.

Singles placement matches: 1. Chen, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Payton, Lincoln Prep, 6-1, 6-3. 3. Walker, Westminster Christian Academy, d. Shannon, Parkway North, 1-6, 6-2, 10-4. 5. Beatty, Springfield Glendale, d. Fajors, Ladue Horton Watkins, 6-1, 6-4. 7. Stenger, Springfield Glendale, d. James, Holt, 6-4, 6-2.

First round doubles: N. Beard/E. Beard, Sedalia Smith-Cotton, d. Heller/Lemer, Parkway Central, 6-1, 6-1. Ouyang/Chan, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Barnes/Lin, Grain Valley, 6-0, 6-0. Huang/Edwards, Springfield Glendale, d. Holbrook/Fish, Platte County, 6-1, 6-1. Mijangos/Maxton, Central (Cape Girardeau), d. Yates/Herweck, Ft. Zumwalt South, 6-3, 6-3. Spencer/Thiessen, Grain Valley, d. Wilde/Vuppala, Capital City, 6-1, 7-5. Galati/Mungee, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), d. Mayne/Stephenson, Platte County, 6-1, 5-7, 10-6. Brown/Todorovich, Villa Duchesne, d. Besperat/Wurdeman, Carl Junction, 6-3, 6-3. Qian/Song, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Savala/Calzada-Torres, Ft. Zumwalt North, 6-1, 6-3.

Quarterfinal doubles: Ouyang/Chan, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. N. Beard/E. Beard, Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 6-1, 6-2. Mijangos/Maxton, Central (Cape Girardeau), d. Huang/Edwards, Springfield Glendale, 7-5, 6-1. Spencer/Thiessen, Grain Valley, d. Galati/Mungee, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 6-2, 6-4. Qian/Song, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Brown/Todorovich, Villa Duchesne, 6-0, 6-1.

Semifinal doubles: Ouyang/Chan, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Mijangos/Maxton, Central (Cape Girardeau), 6-0, 6-4. Spencer/Thiessen, Grain Valley, d. Qian/Song, Ladue Horton Watkins, 0-6, 7-5, 10-7.

Doubles placement matches: 1. Ouyang/Chan, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Spencer/Thiessen, Grain Valley, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Qian/Song, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Mijangos.Maxton, Central (Cape Girardeau), 7-6 (7-3), 6-2. 5. N. Beard/E. Beard, Sedalia Smith-Cotton, d. Brown/Todorovich, Villa Duchesne, 6-3, 6-1. 7. Huang/Edwards, Sprigfield Glendale, d. Galati/Mungee, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau).

CLASS 1

First round singles: Twarowska, Cameron, d. Beckemeier, Duchesne, 6-4, 6-3. Kinder, Ursuline Academy, d. Bettlach, Bishop DuBourg, 6-1, 6-1. McGeeney, Notre Dame de Sion, d. Ding, Thomas Jefferson Independent, 6-2, 6-3. Politte, North County, d. Williams, Lafayette County, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8. Jeyaraji, Thomas Jefferson Independent, d. Winston, Kennett, 6-0, 6-4. Alvarez, Savannah, d. Davison, Fulton, 6-0, 6-1. Pace, North County, d. Carpenter, Chillicothe, 6-4, 6-1. Singh, Clayton, d. Archer, Logan-Rogersville, 6-2, 6-2.

Quarterfinal singles: Kinder, Ursuline Academy, d. Twarowska, Cameron, 6-2, 6-3. McGeeney, Notre Dame de Sion, d. Politte, North County, 0-6, 6-2, 10-3. Alvarez, Savannah, d. Jeyaraji, Thomas Jefferson Independent, 6-1, 6-0. Singh, Clayton, d. Pace, North County, 4-6, 6-1, 10-.

Semifinal singles: Kinder, Ursuline Academy, d. McGeeney, Notre Dame de Sion, 6-1, 6-3. Singh, Clayton, d. Alvarez, Savannah, 6-4, 6-1.

Singles placement matches: 1. Singh, Clayton, d. Kinder, Ursuline Academy, 6-1, 6-2. 3. Alvarez, Savannah, d. McGeeney, Notre Dame de Sion, 6-0, 7-5. 5. Beckemeier, Duchesne, d. Twarowska, Cameron, 2-6, 6-1, 10-7. 7. Politte, North County, d. Ding, Thomas Jefferson Independent, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.

First round doubles: Ma. Gottman/Mo. Gottman, Palmyra, d. Reeves/Zimmerman, Clayton, 7-5, 6-1. Murphy/Vance, Notre Dame de Sion, d. Evans/Huston, Marshall, 7-6 (7-4), 1-6, 10-5. Vestal/Hunt, Bolivar, d. Hillin/Haley, Saxony Lutheran, 6-2, 2-6, 14-12. Bean/McAtee, Kennett, d. Soriano/Leininger, Trenton, 6-0, 6-0. Glanzer/Lara, Arcadia Valley, d. Kruse/Kroner, Moberly, 7-5, 7-6 (7-3). Calhoun/Blevins, Forsyth, d. Lorenz/Lotspeich, St. Joseph Lafayette, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4. Mosley/Schubert, Mt. Vernon, d. Washburn/Garr, Chillicothe, 6-1, 3-6, 10-6. C. Meystrik/H. Meystrik, Helias Catholic, d. Tejada/Bazzell, Kennett, 1-6, 6-3, 10-4.

Quarterfinal doubles: Ma. Gottman/Mo. Gottman, Palmyra, d. Murphy/Vance, Notre Dame de Sion, 6-3, 6-1. Bean/McAtee, Kennett, d. Vestal/Hunt, Bolivar, 6-0, 6-2. Glanzer/Lara, Arcadia Valley, d. Calhoun/Blevins, Forsyth, 6-1, 6-3. Mosley/Schubert, Mt. Vernon, d. C. Meystrik/H. Meystrik, Helias Catholic, 6-1, 5-7, 10-.

Semfinal doubles: Bean/McAtee, Kennett, d. Ma. Gottman/Mo. Gottman, Palmyra, 6-1, 6-0. Glanzer/Lara, Arcadia Valley, d. Mosley/Schubert, Mt. Vernon, 5-7, 6-4, 10-8.

Doubles placement matches: 1. Bean/McAtee, Kennett, d. Glanzer/LAra, Arcadia Valley, 6-1, 6-0. 3. Ma. Gottman/Mo. Gottman, Palmyra, d. Mosley/Schubert, Mt. Vernon, 6-2, 6-4. 5. Reeves/Zimmerman, Clayton, d. Vestal/Hunt,Bolivar, 1-6, 7-5, 10-7. 7. Hillin/Haley, Saxony Lutheran, d. Murphy/Vance, Notre Dame de Sion, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 10-6.

Latest Stories

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost