Slumping Marlins earn much-needed win over Nationals behind quality day from bullpen

Since the All-Star break, wins have been hard to come by for the Miami Marlins.

But the slumping Marlins earned a much-needed win on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Washington Nationals 2-1 in Miami to avoid the three-game sweep after dropping the first two games of the series.

The Marlins (66-65) also avoided falling below .500 for the first time since May 25, with Sunday’s win again pushing them over .500 amid their post-All-Star break struggles. The Nationals fell to 61-70.

While the Marlins again didn’t generate many runs to score fewer than four runs for the seventh time in the last eight games, their pitching led the way.

Marlins pitchers JT Chargois, Bryan Hoeing, Steven Okert, A. J. Puk, Andrew Nardi and Tanner Scott teamed up to limit the Nationals to just one run on seven hits on Sunday.

The Nationals’ only run came in the top of the third inning, when Dominic Smith picked up an RBI ground out off Hoeing to give Washington an early 1-0 lead.

The Marlins responded a few minutes later when Luis Arraez led off the bottom of the third inning with a single and Jorge Soler then crushed an 0-2 pitch for a 418-foot two-run homer to put the Marlins ahead 2-1.

Soler finished the three-game series against the Nationals with four extra-base hits, including his team-high 35th home run of the season on Sunday. He has now hit the sixth-most homers in a single season in Marlins history and has racked up an MLB-high 19 go-ahead homers this season with five weeks left in the regular season.

While the Marlins didn’t need to score many runs to win this time, they continued to shake up the order at the top of their lineup in hopes of producing more offense.

Arraez moved back to the leadoff spot on Sunday for the first time since Aug. 6, Josh Bell returned to the No. 3 slot for the first time in three games and Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit cleanup for the first time in three games.

Arraez, who entered hitting just .226 since the start of August, finished Sunday’s win 1 for 4.

Story continues

As for the Marlins’ quality day on the mound, Chargois’ first start of the season and fourth start of his MLB career didn’t last long. The usual reliever threw a scoreless first inning before manager Skip Schumaker made the change to bring Hoeing out of the bullpen at the start of the second inning.

Hoeing was solid in relief, allowing one run on four hits while striking out five in four innings of work.

Okert then pitched a scoreless sixth inning, Puk threw a scoreless seventh inning and Nardi turned in a scoreless eight inning.

David Robertson, who has been the Marlins’ closer since he was acquired from the New York Mets at the trade deadline last month, did not get the call for Sunday’s save opportunity after blowing his third save on Saturday since joining Miami.

Instead, Scott was used as the closer on Sunday. He ran into a bit of trouble, allowing runners on first and second base with one out but then threw a slider to induce a game-ending double play off the bat of Jacob Young for his third save of the season.

Even after Sunday’s win, the Marlins have posted a rough 13-26 record after the break to go from 14 games above .500 to just one-game above .500.

But the Marlins still find themselves in the middle of the playoff race, sitting at most three games behind the third and final wild card in the National League depending the result of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ game.

With 31 games left on the schedule, the Marlins hope Sunday was a sign of positive things to come rather than just an outlier during a nightmarish close to the season.