Slumping Mariners look to stop 3-game slide against Diamondbacks

Seattle Mariners (19-25, third in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-29, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Seattle: Justus Sheffield (2-3, 4.34 ERA) Arizona: Zac Gallen (1-1, 2.29 ERA)

LINE: Diamondbacks favoured by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Diamondbacks are 11-11 in home games. Arizona's lineup has 39 home runs this season, Kole Calhoun leads them with nine homers.

The Mariners are 8-17 in road games. Seattle hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .308 this season, led by Kyle Lewis with a mark of .390.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 30 RBIs and is batting .277.

Lewis leads the Mariners with nine home runs and has 23 RBIs.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder), Ketel Marte: (wrist).

Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (back), Sam Haggerty: (left forearm), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

