Slumber Cloud Just Launched Its First Weighted Blanket and It's Perfect for Hot Sleepers

From Country Living

Known for using the same temperature regulating technologies as NASA space suits in their bedding products, we have good news for hot sleepers: Slumber Cloud has launched their first weighted blanket. (And, even better, we have an exclusive 15% off promo code, GOODHOUSEKEEPING15, which is good until September 3 for both the weighted blanket and the brand's beloved Dryline Mattress Protector.)

Given how trendy weighted blankets have become in the last two years, you've likely already heard about their benefits, chief among them is their calming effect and potential to help in easing anxiety.



What makes us particularly jazzed about Slumber Cloud's weighted blanket is how it's hot sleeper-friendly by design. The 100% cotton cover allows breathability without any fuss. And per Slumber Cloud, their technology enables the blanket's lining fabric to absorb heat when sleepers become too warm and release heat back when sleepers become too cold, which effectively allows sleepers to stay the same temperature all night.

Though less buzzy than a weighted blanket, Slumber Cloud's Dryline Mattress Cover is notable for being extremely practical, regardless of where your preference in blanket weight falls. Besides being durable and quiet (an important factor to always consider with mattress covers), Slumber Cloud's Dryline option also utilizing cooling technologies. As one of many glowing reviews put it: "This is the coolest sleep I have had in years."

