SLS and LABSA Market Value to Reach US$ 6.5 Bn by 2031; The Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulfonic Acid (LABSA) Segment Held 85.3% of Market Share

Widespread utilization of sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) and linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid (LABSA) in personal care and home care products is likely to propel market growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. Extensive utilization of surfactants in the manufacture of cleaning and personal care products is driving demand for sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) and linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid (LABSA). These have become popular synthetic anionic surfactants in household cleaning applications owing to cost-effectiveness and environmental safety. The SLS and LABSA Industry was valued at US$ 4.3 Bn in 2021.

Increase in usage of LABSA as synthetic surfactant in the manufacture of detergent powders & cakes, liquid soaps, and industrial cleaning products has accelerated SLS and LABSA market development. LABSA is extensively utilized in household detergents, as it is biodegradable and environmental-friendly. LABSA finds applications in a range of anionic specialty formulations. As per TMR study, the LABSA segment is projected to account for the leading market share during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Study

  • Rise in Demand for Personal Care and Household Cleaning Products: Rise in global spending on household cleaning and personal care products is expected to drive the usage of SLS and LABSA formulations. SLS has been established by several regulatory agencies as a safe ingredient to be used in cleaning and personal care products. Furthermore, LABSA is low-cost and high-performance synthetic surfactant, which makes it suitable for usage in the detergent industry. Hence, laundry and personal care product manufacturers are tapping into the demand in the industry to increase revenue.

  • Increase in Usage of SLS and LABSA in Agrochemicals: Wide range of applications in the agrochemical industry has propelled the SLS and LABSA market. Anionic surfactants, including SLS and LABSA, are utilized in spray adjuvants for insecticides in the agrochemical sector. Furthermore, SLS is used as a flea and tick repellent in pesticide products utilized in disinfestation. Manufacturers of surfactants are expanding their product lines in order to increase customer base in the global SLS and LABSA industry

Key Drivers

  • Growth of the agrochemical sector is driving the SLS and LABSA industry

  • Strong demand for personal care and household cleaning products, especially in emerging economies, is a key trend driving the global SLS and LABSA market

  • Adoption of environmental-friendly household cleaning products and agrochemicals is likely to fuel SLS and LABSA market development during the forecast period

Regional Growth Dynamics

  • Asia Pacific is projected to account for major share of the market from 2022 to 2031. This is ascribed to rise in usage of LABSA and SLS in several end-use industries. SLS and LABSA manufacturers are shifting their production bases to countries in Asia Pacific in order to achieve economies of scale. These are setting up manufacturing plants in Indonesia, China, Vietnam, and India. China is a prominent producer of surfactants and is a leading consumer of anionic surfactants including LABSA.

  • Europe held significant share of the global market in 2021. Expansion of the home care industry in Germany is expected to propel the market in Europe.

Competition Landscape

  • The market landscape is consolidated, with small number of large-scale vendors holding majority stake. Prominent companies in the market are Croda International plc, Fogla Group, Sasol Chemicals, Arabian Sulfonates Company, Cepsa, Galaxy Surfactants, Stepan Company, Kao Corporation, Solvay, and BASF SE

SLS and LABSA Market Segmentation

Type

  • Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS)

  • Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulfonic Acid (LABSA)

Function

  • Cleansing

  • Emulsifying

  • Wetting

  • Additive

  • Coupling

  • Mercerizing

  • Others

End-use

  • Personal Care

  • Home Care

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Textiles

  • Food & Beverage

  • Industrial & Institutional Cleaning

  • Agrochemicals

  • Others

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Germany

  • U.K.

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Russia and CIS

  • Japan

  • China

  • India

  • ASEAN

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • GCC

  • South Africa

