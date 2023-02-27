SLP Resources Berhad (KLSE:SLP) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.015

The board of SLP Resources Berhad (KLSE:SLP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.015 per share on the 13th of April. This means the annual payment is 5.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

SLP Resources Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, SLP Resources Berhad's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings and perhaps more concerning was that it was 128% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 16.8% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 79% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.0167 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.055. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Unfortunately, SLP Resources Berhad's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. Slow growth and a high payout ratio could mean that SLP Resources Berhad has maxed out the amount that it has been able to pay to shareholders. When the rate of return on reinvestment opportunities falls below a certain minimum level, companies often elect to pay a larger dividend instead. This is why many mature companies often have larger dividend yields.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for SLP Resources Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

